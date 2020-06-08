Overall number of 4 and 5-star ratings remains same as last year; no 1-star university

Middlesex university in Dubai campus, Dubai, students, university Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sixty four per cent of branch campuses in Dubai have achieved four or five stars in the second annual Higher Education Classification (HEC), which rates services and quality of education provided by higher education institutions in Dubai.

This year’s classification released by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) showed that six branch campuses achieved the highest 5-star rating, five achieved a 4-star rating, four received a 3-star rating, while two received a 2-star rating.

Seventeen branch campuses across Dubai took part in the classification and more than 30,000 students were surveyed.

Among those that received a 5-star rating are Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Heroit-Watt University and Midldlesex University Dubai.

Meanwhile, Islamic Azad University and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology both received a 2-star rating.

Last year, three institutions had achieved 5-star rating, eight institutions achieved 4-star rating, three institutions received 3-star rating, two achieved 2-star rating and one received a star-rating.

The ratings have been jointly developed in partnership with QS Quacquarelli Symonds and adapted to meet the needs of branch campuses in Dubai. The full report and list can be see on www.khda.gov.ae/en/highereducationclassification.

The HEC ratings tool helps students and their parents compare university ratings on core categories such as teaching, research, employability and internationalisation. Other categories that influence the rating of a university include its facilities, the strength of its programmes and its efforts towards improving wellbeing, inclusion, innovation and the arts.

Dr Wafi Dawood Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of Strategy and Planning Sector, KHDA, said, “[HEC] is another step forward in the maturity of Dubai’s private higher education sector. Students in Dubai and all over the world can refer to the HEC to identify what they value in higher education, and then to make more confident decisions about their future in Dubai. The HEC also gives branch campuses an opportunity to show their strengths. We’re grateful to our university partners for their cooperation in putting the HEC together.”

What do the ratings mean?