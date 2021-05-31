. Image Credit: Supplied

RAK Medical & Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) was established in 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, with the vision to be the leading medical and health sciences university in the UAE.

It offers bachelor’s programmes in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and nursing and master of science in nursing, midwifery and clinical pharmacy. All its programmes are accredited by the Ministry of Education, UAE.

Minimum requirement for joining the medicine programme in the 12th grade is 90 per cent and above for Ministry of Education (MOE) and American curricula and 75 per cent and above for CBSE and Pakistan curricula. It also requires an Emirates Standardized Test (EmSAT) score of 1,100 for English language or an equivalent English proficiency test approved by the CAA. TOEFL score of 500 in paper-based test or 61 in internet-based test or Academic IELTS score of 5 are accepted. Please refer to Rakmhsu.ac.ae/admissions-criteria for its admission criteria for various programmes.

RAKMHSU offers merit scholarships. For MBBS and BDS, a 20 per cent merit scholarship is available for those who have scored 95 per cent and above, a 15 per cent merit scholarship is offered to those who have scored 90 per cent and above in the 12th grade. This scholarship is valid for the first year only and for the first semester in B.Pharm programme.

The university provides system-wise, integrated and updated curriculum as well as training in clinical skills from the first year of study. The latest teaching methodology such as team-based and case-based learning is used to facilitate learning in small groups. Clinical training and internship are offered at government hospitals in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, which feature more than 800 patient beds.