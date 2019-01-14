Al Alami, who is leading Year of Tolerance programme in GEMS schools, said the two GEMS schools are “also the first ones in the UAE” to establish a ‘Tolerance Garden’. “We’re the first ones to so do in the UAE. Every Garden will include plants from the UAE and from the countries where the students are from. If those plants are not available, some other artefacts representing the countries will take their place. Students will have the opportunity to sit together and enrich their understanding of each other,” Al Alami said.