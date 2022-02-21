The biggest international education fair in the UAE is back again, with in-person events taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on March 5-7.

Face-to-face events started back up again late last year and show no signs of slowing down, as top-ranked universities, business schools, medical schools and specialised colleges prepare to gather together to meet prospective students and their families at the UAE Education Fair .

The return to physical events makes it even easier for students to explore a wide variety of options in order to open the doors to their future and get their academic plans and careers back on track following the last two years of pandemic-related disruptions.

The UAE Education Fair brings international experts all under one roof, with representatives from more than 80 institutions in 17 countries showcasing a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, executive and short courses covering everything from STEM to business, creative media, arts and humanities, AI and digital technologies, tourism, hospitality and management.

Students and their families can attend for free, and the fair will follow strict Covid-safe policies that not only meet but exceed local and national government regulations.

International education is the key to career success

Image Credit: Supplied

As businesses and organisations around the world adjust to a post-Covid future, one thing is certain: employers value staff who can remain calm, resilient and solution-oriented in the midst of a challenge. These are exactly the types of skills that students learn when they study abroad, hence, the idea of earning a degree overseas continues to grow in popularity. Along with improving a person’s employability, an international education also enhances one’s personal development, cultural awareness, confidence, social skills, and language ability.

Career advice is one of the many topics that will be covered at the UAE Education Fair in its seminar programme, which also includes information on tuition fees, academic requirements, campus life and the application process.

UAE Education Fairs Dubai

Date: March 5-6

Time: 4pm-7.30pm

Venue: Crowne Plaza Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road by Emirates Towers Metro Station



Abu Dhabi

Date: March 7

Time: 4pm-7.30pm

Venue: Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan Hotel, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, corner Rabdan Street





To attend, register here for free

More opportunities to study abroad are opening up

Image Credit: Supplied

The fair, run by BMI, is part of the Talk Global Study International Education Events series held annually in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas in a combination of in-person and virtual events.

Samir Zaveri, President and CEO of BMI, which celebrates its 35-year anniversary this year, sees 2022 as one of the biggest ever for international education. “Our events across dozens of cities are always hugely popular, but we’ve seen this explosion of visitors in the last six months since we’ve been able to run in-person events again,” he says. “The pandemic has created pent-up demand and some institutions are getting two years’ worth of applications in a single year. Now that borders are opening, the magnitude of the opportunity becomes clear. Parents in particular are extremely keen to establish the quickest possible routes for their children to study abroad.”

A full list of participating countries and institutions can be found on the website, along with a schedule of daily seminars from world-renowned institutions such as the University of Cambridge and country experts such as Edu Canada, Campus France, and Education Ireland.

Entry to the fairs is free and attendees are requested to register in advance to gain fast-track entry.

Watch the video where Samir Zaveri explains what happens at BMI’s global education fairs and why students and parents value them.