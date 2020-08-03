The College of Pharmacy, Gulf Medical University has announced the accreditation of its new ‘Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD)’ program by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Education, Higher Education Affairs, UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights New programme aims to develop expertise in multidisciplinary drug discovery research and in-depth understanding of the future directions of the drug discovery process Admission now open for the first batch of the MDD program scheduled to start from September 2020

The College of Pharmacy, Gulf Medical University has announced the accreditation of its new Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD) programme by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Education, Higher Education Affairs, UAE. The Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD) is a pharmaceutical sciences thesis-based research programme offered in collaboration with the College of Pharmacy of the University of Arizona (UA). The master’s programme focuses on three major disciplines associated with preclinical drug development including drug design and synthesis, drug delivery, pharmacology, and pharmacogenomics.

The program outcomes are constructed to address the required competencies for researchers in pharmaceutical sciences wishing to pursue a career in academia, research and development, or to join a PhD programme in pharmaceutical sciences or other relevant fields. Graduates of the relevant undergraduate programmes other than pharmacy may join the programme after taking bridge course(s) if required by the graduate committee. The study plan of the programme is structured to deliver 33 credit hours over 4 semesters.

This master's programme in Drug Discovery and Development is the newest addition to the college with three main research areas:

1. Drug Design and Medicinal Chemistry

2. Pharmacology and Pharmacogenomics

3. Drug Delivery and Targeting

“With the expertise of GMU’s faculty members along with the in-house Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine (TRIPM) with its state-of-the-art research equipment and highly qualified research faculty, we believe that this programme will advance the research in the drug discovery and development at GMU, in Emirate of Ajman, and in the country,” says Dr Sherief Khalifa, Vice Chancellor for Quality and Global Engagement, GMU and Dean - College of Pharmacy.

The first cohort of students will be joining the MDD programme in September 2020.

Programme highlights

1. The programme is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Education, Higher Education Affairs, UAE

2. Pharmaceutical sciences thesis-based research programme offered in collaboration with top-universities in the US including University of Arizona

3. Opportunities for research placements at the University of Arizona

4. Offered to graduates of Pharmacy, Medicine, Dentistry, Biomedical Sciences, Science and other relevant degree programmes

5. Two-year programme with three major research areas including drug design and medicinal chemistry, pharmacology and pharmacogenomics, and drug delivery and targeting

6. State of the art research facilities in areas of drug design, pharmaceutical analysis, pharmaceutics, pharmacology, and pharmacogenomics

Careers Prospects

1. Lectureship in higher education institutions

2. Progress to Ph.D. in pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences for a research career

3. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries:

a. Research and development

b. Quality control

c. Quality assurance

4. Intellectual property and regulatory affairs