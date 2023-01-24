Murdoch University, one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the World (Times Higher Education 2021), founded its international branch campus in Dubai 15 years ago and has helped thousands of undergraduate and postgraduate students graduate ready to challenge the status quo, innovate and succeed in the real world. We have also been rated 5-stars by KHDA in their 2022 Ratings of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai, developed in partnership with QS.

Our state-of-the-art campus in the heart of the city in Dubai Knowledge Park has been purpose-built to provide an immersive, supportive and positive student experience to all our Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate scholars.

As a university, we take pride in shaping our students beyond the classroom experience. As a Murdoch University student, you will benefit from:

1. 5-star rated institution (KHDA 2022) that has a global reputation and highly regarded international research and teaching standards. We meet world-class education pre-requisites in Teaching, Research, Employability, Program Strength and Overall Student Satisfaction.

2. Double major options that allow you to combine two different disciplines into one well-rounded education without extending your time at university. Think two specialisations, two career options, two different skillsets with no extra fees or duration.

3. High employability for all students – A dedicated Employability Support Officer, an exclusive online career portal, mandatory employability-focused units and real-world clients and projects – we focus on your employability and career track from day one.

4. A highly affordable international education with academic scholarships available across all our programs because a globally recognised degree doesn’t need to cost the world.

5. The same programme content, credits and course degrees as the home campus, Murdoch University Perth, thereby guaranteeing a high-quality, truly Australian education.

6. Flexible learning options that are tailored to allow you to design your course of study at a pace and structure following your own personal requirements.

7. Our international faculty is a strong mix of academic and industry experts that are invested in helping you succeed and making the most of your university experience.

8. Being an alumnus of a QS Stars-rated international university achieving five stars in teaching, employability, research, internationalisation, innovation, and inclusiveness along with an overall rating of five stars.

Murdoch is a place where you can be yourself and be appreciated for who you truly are. It’s the kind of place where the lecturers know you by name, and down-to-earth students wave to you across the halls of Dubai Knowledge Park. You won’t be lost in the crowd here because you will not have more than 25 students in your class.

Whether you want to change the whole world, some of the world, or just your world, our extensive range of courses and hands-on learning facilities will equip you with the skills you need. But the most important thing you’ll learn here? To think freely, and to think for yourself.

Studying at Murdoch will provide every student with an outstanding education, so our graduates can become innovators ready for their future careers. Ask anyone who’s studied here, there’s something special about Murdoch. We don’t follow the crowd, and neither do our students. Thousands of free-thinking students have graduated from Murdoch and made their mark on the world. When you’re thinking for yourself, there’s no limit to what you might achieve.

Explore our world of limitless opportunities. Explore your future at Murdoch University this September.

Applications are now open for Foundation, Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Communication, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, MBA and Master of Education with generous scholarships up to 50 per cent.

The early application deadline for the September 2023 intake is Friday, April 28, 2023.