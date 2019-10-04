There’s a one and a half hour guided archaeological tour of excavations proving evidence of life dating back 130,000 years; a two-hour fossil hunt, where kids stand a great chance of finding fossils while exploring a 70 million year old seabed; a one to two hour flora and fauna workshop to identify wildlife in the desert; a two hour sounds of the past workshop to learn about how early humans made tools using stone; and a three hour space camp, where star gazers are guided across the night sky by astronomy experts.

Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Manager said, “People, especially children, love stories and our new edutainment offerings are designed to play out like the narrative of a storybook. You go through carefully-crafted chapters, and in the end, you fully understand and appreciate each story’s authentic value. We want to take our visitors on memorable journeys on which they will learn, make spectacular discoveries and unravel secrets that Mleiha and adjoining regions have been safekeeping for an incredible 130,000 years. Through these customised offerings, we aim to give our guests a truly authentic taste of our forefather’s traditions, values and history.”