Rigorous health and safety measures and procedures have been put in place across the university campus Image Credit: Supplied

With the 2020-2021 academic year just a matter of days away, educational institutions around the world have been developing and implementing innovative teaching and learning plans, alongside introducing new measures of safety on campus. Such measures will allow students to receive a high standard of education as well as an uncompromised student experience whilst having the reassurance of a safe and secure campus.

As universities prepare to open their doors, students and parents continue to voice their concerns and ask questions relating to their health and safety as they continue their studies.

“Will I be safe studying on campus?”

“Will my learning be compromised if I choose to study online?”

“Will I still get the same student experience?”

Aside from graduating with a UK honours degree, students join university with the hope of getting involved in social and cultural activities Image Credit: Supplied

Whether students are looking to study 100% online or want to experience life on campus – Middlesex University Dubai has launched its ‘Think Smart. Study Different.’ educational model – allowing new and returning students to choose between two modes of study.

The Blended Learning mode combines face-to-face classes with online learning; providing students and parents with the reassurance that they will have the faculty and class interactions they are hoping for, while adhering to stringent health and safety measures. The ‘Distance Learning’ approach is 100% online, enabling students to pursue their university studies without having to physically come to the campus. International students and those with underlying health conditions, or students who do not yet feel comfortable studying on campus can rest assured knowing that they can continue their education and return to campus when they are ready.

“We understand that each student is going into the new academic year under different circumstances, which is why we are offering two study options to allow flexibility and for students to ultimately choose the mode of study which is right for them at this particular time,” said Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

“The health and safety of our students and the delivery of a world-class standard of education is at the core of everything we do. Students joining us this September can expect to receive an exceptional student experience regardless of their mode of study.”

Rigorous health and safety measures and procedures have been put in place across the university campus to ensure those who opt for Blended Learning are able to return to campus knowing that their safety will not be compromised. Such measures include the mandatory use of facemasks, social distancing at all times, reduced class sizes, temperature checks and sanitisation procedures, as well as a Track and Trace System that records when individuals enter and leave the campus buildings.

State-of-the-art learning platforms such as Microsoft Teams will be used for the online learning element, allowing faculty to livestream their lectures and engage with students as they would in a classroom setting. Support services such as the university’s Centre for Academic Success and Careers and Employability Service will also move online and continue to deliver a range of 1:1 consultation sessions and specialist workshops to students.

Aside from graduating with a UK honours degree, students join university with the hope of getting involved in social and cultural activities where they can meet likeminded people and forge lifelong friendships. Recognising the importance of this 360⁰ student experience, Middlesex University Dubai is taking its extracurricular and social activities online – from welcome events, social club meetings, fitness workouts, gaming challenges, open mic and music nights – students are guaranteed to receive the exceptional student experience that they come to expect from university life.

No matter what the future holds, Middlesex University Dubai is able to adapt and respond to change quickly and efficiently – ensuring that education never stops and students are confident knowing that they are always supported.

Classes for Blended Learning and Online Learning begin on 20 September 2020. If you’re looking for a university that promises flexibility, adaptability and a student experience with a difference – choose Middlesex University Dubai for a Quality UK Degree.