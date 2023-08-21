An expanded industry network, access to specialist knowledge, and rewarding career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons why someone may choose to pursue a Master’s degree, but one overarching goal unites nearly all students: boosting their employability and career advancement.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 found that sustainability, technology adoption, and demand for core skills are dominating employability trends – with employers estimating that 44 per cent of workers’ skillsets will be disrupted in the next five years. The future is coming, and it’s coming fast.

How can professionals ensure their skills continue to meet industry demand in our rapidly changing world? Here, we analyse major insights from the Future of Jobs Report 2023 and consider how a Postgraduate degree can help with long-term professional development.

Finding 1: The fastest-growing roles are driven by technology, digitisation and sustainability

As Artificial Intelligence becomes more and more integrated into our daily lives and with Future of Jobs respondents predicting that 42 per cent of business tasks will be automated by 2027 (although down compared to similar figures from the 2020 report), the need for professionals to develop advanced skills in critical fields is increasingly clear.

Mohammad Meraj, Head of Academic Professional Services and Quality and Lecturer in Business at Middlesex University Dubai, advises students to familiarise themselves with the technologies shaping modern employment, even if they do not aspire to pursue technical roles. “Your professional journey needs a digital transformation. Future employees must possess a flexible mindset to adapt to new digital tools and continually acquire new information.”

The same concept applies to sustainable development. According to the LinkedIn Global Green Skills Report 2023, only 1 in 8 workers has one or more green skills and LinkedIn job postings requiring at least one green skill increased by a median of 15.2 per cent between February 2022 and February 2023.

Demand is therefore growing for talented professionals with critical expertise who can meet these skills gaps.

A Master’s degree such as those offered at Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai allows students to develop knowledge and skills in these core areas, beyond what may be available in their current role. Students can boost their employability at MDX by taking part in international field trips (such as those to Paris and Milan recently experienced by the university’s MBA students) and applied practical learning experiences; benefitting from an industry-led curriculum; and collaborating with the university’s leading faculty on pioneering industry research in these fields.

Finding 2: Analytical thinking and creative thinking remain the most important skills for workers in 2023

Future of Jobs 2023 respondents consider socio-emotional and cognitive skills such as analytical thinking, creativity, and leadership among the top skills needed within the job market.

This echoes the growing need for complex problem solving at work, driven by technological adoption and increasingly globalised organisations and teams.

Industries are experiencing fast-paced change, requiring companies and professionals to pivot business strategies and adapt to new standards and expectations.

By undertaking a Master’s degree, graduates and professionals can access exclusive opportunities outside the classroom to embrace change, become agile leaders, and learn the importance of cross-cultural communication, all of which will make them more successful and resilient employees.

When continuing their education and seeking study options that will help them to acquire in-demand skillsets, Meraj encourages Master’s students to embrace inclusive university environments that value and celebrate diversity in abilities.

He explains: “As Dubai's largest UK university, with over 4,800 students representing 120+ nationalities, Middlesex University Dubai strives to make a quality education accessible for all. We foster a culture where students have the opportunity to network with individuals from diverse cultural and intellectual backgrounds, as well as high-level experts in in-demand industries such as technology, data analytics, marketing and business.”

Finding 3: Six in 10 workers will require training before 2027, but only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities today

Organisations have identified skills gaps and talent availability as challenges to industry transformation over the next five years, according to the Future of Jobs 2023 Report.

A Master’s can therefore help students stand out in a crowded job market, especially as the postgraduate curriculum combines academic education with practical experience and knowledge, demonstrating a candidate is committed to professional development and continuous learning.

According to Meraj, this finding underscores the importance of lifelong learning: “As the concept of employability evolves, the nature of jobs will change as well. By cultivating a strong aptitude for learning at university, students will be empowered to tackle challenges head-on, find innovative solutions, and chart their own path to personal success. This skill will be invaluable in a future where the only constant is change.”

The postgraduate learning environment at MDX Dubai is focused on providing a specialist curriculum that helps students expand their industry experience and develop the skills needed to succeed in a globalised workforce. The university is committed to supporting more professionals to advance their education and employability with an affordable Master’s degree, providing an excellent range of scholarships and study grants and flexible payment plans for professional learners, as well as evening classes after working hours.