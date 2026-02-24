Masterminds doubles down on what drives early learning outcomes: groups of six

Dubai’s education market is expanding fast — new campuses, new branding, new claims of future-ready. But many parents, especially globally mobile families, are increasingly looking past prospectuses and inspection language and asking a simpler question: Will my child be genuinely known and taught in a way that builds real capability, not just superficial performance?

That question sits at the heart of Masterminds Education, established in Dubai in 2016 and now recognised for 10 consecutive years across major awards programmes. Most recently, at the UAE Business Awards 2026, Masterminds received Most Nurturing Early Education Environment 2026 and Child Development Excellence Award 2026.

However, the leadership view is clear: awards are not the goal. The operating model is. Because in early childhood education, outcomes are shaped less by marketing language, and far more by time, attention, emotional safety, and the quality of adult-child interactions, every day.