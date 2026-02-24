Masterminds doubles down on what drives early learning outcomes: groups of six

Masterminds standardises a 12-student class cap to enhance development in early years
Dubai’s education market is expanding fast — new campuses, new branding, new claims of future-ready. But many parents, especially globally mobile families, are increasingly looking past prospectuses and inspection language and asking a simpler question: Will my child be genuinely known and taught in a way that builds real capability, not just superficial performance?
That question sits at the heart of Masterminds Education, established in Dubai in 2016 and now recognised for 10 consecutive years across major awards programmes. Most recently, at the UAE Business Awards 2026, Masterminds received Most Nurturing Early Education Environment 2026 and Child Development Excellence Award 2026.
However, the leadership view is clear: awards are not the goal. The operating model is. Because in early childhood education, outcomes are shaped less by marketing language, and far more by time, attention, emotional safety, and the quality of adult-child interactions, every day.
Beginning in the 2026-27 academic year, Masterminds Early Learning Center (ages 1-6) will operate with a maximum class size of 12 students across Preschool through KG2, structured as two learning groups of six within each class.
“This is not a new concept launch; we have long operated with small class sizes,” says Tania Siddiqi, School Director, Masterminds Education. “The 2026-27 update simply standardises this approach across all early years levels to protect the conditions that produce strong outcomes.”
In many schools, early years classes commonly range from 20 to 27 children. At that scale, even strong teachers can struggle to deliver sustained individual attention, real-time feedback, and consistent emotional safety throughout the day. By contrast, learning groups of six create the practical conditions for stronger teacher-child relationships; faster feedback loops and higher language exposure; more guided play with purpose (not crowd control); more consistent emotional regulation and belonging; and earlier identification of gaps, academically and socially.
This is what nurturing looks like when translated from a slogan into a daily operating system.
There is a growing body of research suggesting that learning is not simply an individual process. It is also a group process, shaped by shared attention and social connection.
In one real-world classroom neuroscience study, researchers recorded EEG from 12 students simultaneously across multiple regular class sessions and found that brain-to-brain synchrony across students predicted classroom engagement and social dynamics. The authors point to shared attention as a likely mechanism: when students are collectively engaged in small groups, their neural activity becomes more aligned; when attention drops, synchrony drops too.
Even more interesting for educators: the same study found that brief face-to-face interaction (eye contact) before class increased synchrony during class, and that synchrony tracked students’ perceived closeness to each other under those conditions.
This matters because it reinforces something experienced educators already know: engagement, belonging, and learning are tightly coupled, and they are structurally easier to build in smaller groups where children are seen, guided, and connected.
Masterminds’ perspective is simple: small is not a marketing claim. It is a design choice that protects outcomes. It is also what allows whole-child development to be real, not theoretical.
Decades of research across developmental neuroscience and education converge on a core point: children do not develop in isolated domains. Intellectual, physical, and social development are deeply intertwined, and attempts to optimise one while neglecting others misunderstand how the developing brain works.
From a neurobiological perspective, learning is grounded in bodily experience: movement and sensorimotor development help scaffold higher-order cognition in early childhood, and physical activity supports attention and executive function: the skills that make learning stick.
Social development is equally foundational. Many core intellectual capacities — language, self-regulation, moral reasoning — emerge through interaction with others, and stress or insecurity can directly impair learning, while supportive relationships increase exploration and cognitive flexibility.
This is precisely why class size is not a secondary detail. A smaller setting makes it easier to build the stable relationships, emotional safety, and consistent feedback loops that underpin both learning and behaviour.
Masterminds Early Learning Center is designed to build intellectual, physical, and social/emotional foundations through a cohesive daily programme, rather than bolt-on enrichment. Key elements include languages leading with English and integrated Arabic and French; early literacy and mathematics with conceptual foundations (not rote performance); music education including Suzuki violin and piano instruction; physical development including swimming, gymnastics, structured movement and foundational motor skills; and knowledge-building through broad vocabulary, general knowledge, and early thinking skills that support academic depth later.
Masterminds’ learning design is further informed by cognitive science and ongoing collaboration with researchers at the Wharton Neuroscience Initiative, University of Pennsylvania, exploring how attention, movement, language, music, and social interaction shape long-term learning reinforcing why small groups and expert teaching matter.
While Masterminds Early Learning Center focuses on ages 1-6, Masterminds Education also operates the Masterminds VIP Micro-School for older students designed for families seeking ultra-small learning groups and an integrated, whole-child model beyond early childhood.
