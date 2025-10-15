Lab of Future students launch stratospheric CubeSat in Russia

A structured pathway

Every LOF programme is part of a structured journey that grows with the child.

By age

From curiosity building (6-7 years) to applications (8-10), entrepreneurship (11-14), industrial exposure (15-18), and career pathways (18+)

By complexity

Five levels from beginners to mastery

By mission stage

Launchpad (foundation), Lift-off (exploration), Orbit (application), Mission (innovation), Beyond (leadership and research)

This pathway means a child starting at six could progress step by step until they are capable of leading research teams and competing globally as a teenager.

Pathways to global platforms

While Orbita has earned recognition, it is only part of a larger journey. LOF students represent the UAE at global competitions such as:

NASA International Space Apps Challenge

ESA CanSat Competition

International Space Settlement Design Contest

APRSAF Student Programmes

World Robotics Olympiad (WRO)

First LEGO League (FLL)

RoboCup Junior

University Rover Challenge (URC)

Hackathons like ActInSpace (Airbus/ESA) and the Copernicus Hackathon

Through these opportunities, children compete internationally, collaborate globally, and showcase the UAE’s growing leadership in innovation.

Research internships

LOF also offers high school and university-level internships directly connected to live research.

Microgravity Research Internship

Lunar Construction Bot Project

Satellite Data Decoder Program

Orbital Payload Deployment System and more

Here, students aren’t just learning; they are actively contributing to scientific discovery by working on advanced tech-based projects that helps them in building their portfolio and IEEE reports.

STREAMER labs in schools

At the heart of LOF’s mission are its STREAMER Labs, innovation hubs set up inside schools across the UAE and India. These labs bring space science, robotics, AI, drones, cybersecurity, and 3D design directly into classrooms, impacting thousands of students every month.

Partnerships and global reach

LOF represents the UAE at global forums such as the EAIE Conference (Sweden), Smart Education Summit, Global STEM Conference, and IAC (Milan). Partnerships across Europe, India, and Africa ensure the ecosystem remains globally benchmarked and industry relevant.

Locally, LOF works with leading schools including GEMS Education (Wellington, Winchester, and Modern Academy), Bloom World Academy, Dwight School Dubai, Arcadia School, and Manthena American School. At the university level, it partners with Expo City Dubai, Curtin University Dubai, Amity University Dubai, and the University of Stirling, creating seamless pathways from school to higher education.

Beyond partnerships, LOF has become a hub for international student exchange and learning. Through its flagship Zero Gravity Workshop, students from across the world travel to Dubai for a six-day immersive programme in space technology. They collaborate with peers, engage in hands-on workshops on rocketry, robotics, AI, and satellite design, and experience the UAE’s vision for innovation first-hand.

Strategic agencies and industry

To sustain its ecosystem, LOF works with major agencies including NASA, ESA, ISRO, and ROSCOSMOS.

Industry collaborations span Space Copy, Transcend Satellite Technologies, Arkisys, iCreate Robotics, and Ministry of Experience, ensuring students work on cutting-edge, industry-relevant projects.

Events and community engagement

LOF doesn’t only build labs and missions, it builds culture. Each year, its calendar is filled with events that inspire students, parents and communities such as:

World Space Week celebrations with astronauts and ESA partners

Parent awareness sessions on future skills

Student Ambassador Programmes

Workshops on different technologies and missions in schools.

Webinars with space scientists and seminars with industry leaders

STEM exhibitions and family science festivals showcasing technologies built by students

Aligned with the UAE’s National Vision

The Orbita CubeSat mission is not only a milestone for LOF. It directly reflects the priorities of the UAE National Space Strategy 2030, which focuses on empowering youth, building the space economy, and fostering international collaboration.

By enabling students to design, build and launch real missions, LOF is putting these goals into practice at the school level.

This achievement also supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for knowledge, innovation, and future industries. By hosting international workshops, building STREAMER Labs across schools, and welcoming students worldwide for its Zero Gravity Workshop, LOF is turning Dubai into a living classroom for space science and technology.

A national milestone, a global future

The CubeSat mission is only the beginning. LOF is advancing new initiatives, from microgravity internships and lunar construction projects to satellite data decoding and orbital deployment systems. These programmes prepare UAE’s youth not only for today’s industries but for those that do not yet exist. The CubeSat launch in Russia is not just a student project; it’s a national milestone — proof that when education is connected to research and industry, extraordinary results follow.

As the CubeSat carried its data back to Earth, it also carried a message: the UAE’s next generation is ready to take its place at the forefront of global innovation.

