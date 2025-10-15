Lab of Future students launch stratospheric CubeSat in Russia

Through programmes, Lab of Future paves the way for UAE’s next generation of innovators
In a significant stride for education, science and the UAE’s vision of innovation, six high-school students from Lab of Future designed, built and launched a CubeSat into the stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 21km during an international space tournament in Moscow, Russia.
This was not a classroom simulation. It was a real mission, a satellite engineered by students, carrying nine advanced experiments that gathered atmospheric and environmental data with direct relevance to climate change, radiation resilience, and future space technologies.
The young pioneers — Avani Gupta (The Indian High School, Dubai), Aditya Kashyap (GEMS Modern Academy), Mohamed Jefran (Pristine Private School), Shreya Muzumdar (Cambridge International School, Dubai), Ishitha Justina Riyad (GEMS Winchester School, Dubai), and Madhav Soni (The English College, Dubai) — have not only put Lab of Future on the global map but also given the UAE a proud moment in its journey to become a space innovation hub.
Lab of Future (LOF), a part of the ChandraMari Group of Companies, led by Muralikumar and Sureshbabu, along with CEO Arpit Dugar, was founded in the UAE as a pioneering space science, engineering, and technology education company.
Its vision is clear: to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industrial exposure, equipping young people with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
With its own lab in Dubai, LOF brings to life STREAMER learning — Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts, Maths, Entrepreneurship, and Resilience. Students graduate not only with knowledge but also with confidence, creativity, teamwork and leadership skills that stand out on global platforms.
All programmes are benchmarked to NGSS, IB, IGCSE, and CBSE and aligned with the SDGs framework, ensuring international standards while remaining deeply relevant to the UAE’s education ecosystem. Every programme is designed by engineers, vetted by industry experts, reviewed by scientists, and tested by academicians, ensuring a rare blend of rigour and innovation.
“We believe the future cannot be taught, it must be built,” says Dugar. “That’s why we put children into real-world missions where they learn by building, experimenting and innovating.”
Risivarthini Muralikumar, Executive Director at LOF, adds, “We’re not just creating future scientists; we’re cultivating the Curiosity Crew. It’s a global mindset: that every question is an invitation to explore, build and ultimately lead the next wave of human progress.”
The CubeSat launch is one of the most ambitious student-led projects to emerge from the UAE.Its objectives were bold: mapping pollutants such as ozone, methane and ammonia; measuring ultraviolet radiation; studying microplastics in the atmosphere; and testing material durability under extreme radiation.
Key features included a full-spectrum pollutant detection system, a microplastics collection unit, a material testing payload comparing Kapton, carbon fibre, and aluminum polyimide, and a micro vacuum pump, engineered by the students, to isolate micro- and nanoplastics.
When the data returned to Earth, it delivered research-grade insights: confirmation of microplastics in the upper atmosphere, mapping of harmful gases linked to climate change, and evidence of Kapton’s superior resilience under UV exposure.
For the students, Orbita was more than an experiment; it was a transformative journey. They learned to engineer, debug and collaborate under real pressure. They presented findings at an international forum in Moscow and experienced first-hand the intersection of education, research, and industry.
LOF is built on the belief that space is the ultimate interdisciplinary subject. It combines mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, coding, and creativity. By anchoring its programmes in space, LOF ensures students gain a holistic education while staying inspired by the cosmos.
Programmes span space and astronomy, space robotics, AI, Internet of Things, UAV and satellite engineering, as well as creative pursuits such as astrophotography, filmmaking, VR game development, aeromodelling, and cyber safety.
Whether it is a ten-year-old launching a rocket or a 16-year-old decoding satellite signals, space becomes the gateway to learning, innovation, and imagination.
Every LOF programme is part of a structured journey that grows with the child.
By age
From curiosity building (6-7 years) to applications (8-10), entrepreneurship (11-14), industrial exposure (15-18), and career pathways (18+)
By complexity
Five levels from beginners to mastery
By mission stage
Launchpad (foundation), Lift-off (exploration), Orbit (application), Mission (innovation), Beyond (leadership and research)
This pathway means a child starting at six could progress step by step until they are capable of leading research teams and competing globally as a teenager.
While Orbita has earned recognition, it is only part of a larger journey. LOF students represent the UAE at global competitions such as:
NASA International Space Apps Challenge
ESA CanSat Competition
International Space Settlement Design Contest
APRSAF Student Programmes
World Robotics Olympiad (WRO)
First LEGO League (FLL)
RoboCup Junior
University Rover Challenge (URC)
Hackathons like ActInSpace (Airbus/ESA) and the Copernicus Hackathon
Through these opportunities, children compete internationally, collaborate globally, and showcase the UAE’s growing leadership in innovation.
LOF also offers high school and university-level internships directly connected to live research.
Microgravity Research Internship
Lunar Construction Bot Project
Satellite Data Decoder Program
Orbital Payload Deployment System and more
Here, students aren’t just learning; they are actively contributing to scientific discovery by working on advanced tech-based projects that helps them in building their portfolio and IEEE reports.
At the heart of LOF’s mission are its STREAMER Labs, innovation hubs set up inside schools across the UAE and India. These labs bring space science, robotics, AI, drones, cybersecurity, and 3D design directly into classrooms, impacting thousands of students every month.
LOF represents the UAE at global forums such as the EAIE Conference (Sweden), Smart Education Summit, Global STEM Conference, and IAC (Milan). Partnerships across Europe, India, and Africa ensure the ecosystem remains globally benchmarked and industry relevant.
Locally, LOF works with leading schools including GEMS Education (Wellington, Winchester, and Modern Academy), Bloom World Academy, Dwight School Dubai, Arcadia School, and Manthena American School. At the university level, it partners with Expo City Dubai, Curtin University Dubai, Amity University Dubai, and the University of Stirling, creating seamless pathways from school to higher education.
Beyond partnerships, LOF has become a hub for international student exchange and learning. Through its flagship Zero Gravity Workshop, students from across the world travel to Dubai for a six-day immersive programme in space technology. They collaborate with peers, engage in hands-on workshops on rocketry, robotics, AI, and satellite design, and experience the UAE’s vision for innovation first-hand.
To sustain its ecosystem, LOF works with major agencies including NASA, ESA, ISRO, and ROSCOSMOS.
Industry collaborations span Space Copy, Transcend Satellite Technologies, Arkisys, iCreate Robotics, and Ministry of Experience, ensuring students work on cutting-edge, industry-relevant projects.
LOF doesn’t only build labs and missions, it builds culture. Each year, its calendar is filled with events that inspire students, parents and communities such as:
World Space Week celebrations with astronauts and ESA partners
Parent awareness sessions on future skills
Student Ambassador Programmes
Workshops on different technologies and missions in schools.
Webinars with space scientists and seminars with industry leaders
STEM exhibitions and family science festivals showcasing technologies built by students
The Orbita CubeSat mission is not only a milestone for LOF. It directly reflects the priorities of the UAE National Space Strategy 2030, which focuses on empowering youth, building the space economy, and fostering international collaboration.
By enabling students to design, build and launch real missions, LOF is putting these goals into practice at the school level.
This achievement also supports Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for knowledge, innovation, and future industries. By hosting international workshops, building STREAMER Labs across schools, and welcoming students worldwide for its Zero Gravity Workshop, LOF is turning Dubai into a living classroom for space science and technology.
The CubeSat mission is only the beginning. LOF is advancing new initiatives, from microgravity internships and lunar construction projects to satellite data decoding and orbital deployment systems. These programmes prepare UAE’s youth not only for today’s industries but for those that do not yet exist. The CubeSat launch in Russia is not just a student project; it’s a national milestone — proof that when education is connected to research and industry, extraordinary results follow.
As the CubeSat carried its data back to Earth, it also carried a message: the UAE’s next generation is ready to take its place at the forefront of global innovation.
At the Lab of Future, learning goes beyond exams and textbooks. Here, children aged 6-18 years discover curiosity, resilience and the confidence to solve real-world problems.
They may explore the stars, code with AI, fly drones, or capture galaxies through a telescope but more importantly, they learn how to think critically, collaborate and lead. Through hands-on projects, teamwork, and solving real-world challenges, students not only master technology but also develop the soft skills that matter most — creativity, communication, problem-solving, and resilience.
For students, it is where they face real-world challenges, build what they imagine, and discover the skills that prepare them for life.
