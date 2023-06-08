Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of 10th cohort of National Defence Course

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 10th National Defence Course cohort (2022-2023), held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Crown Prince congratulated graduates and wished them success in their mission to serve the country, preserve its achievements, and promote its interests. He urged them to apply the skills and knowledge learned during the course to strengthen the capabilities of their respective national institutions.

The programme supports trainees in enhancing the readiness and efficiency of their analysis and strategic planning, in line with the leadership's vision to cultivate military and civilian leaders to strengthen national security, while being adaptable to global developments.

Sheikh Khaled praised the role of the National Defence College in training and preparing Emirati military and civilian leaders who can adapt to rapidly changing diplomatic, economic, informational, and military landscapes.

The National Defence College's academic curriculum enhances trainee skills through the development of their research, analysis, evaluation, and implementation capabilities in strategic planning. These skills serve the nation's highest goals and interests.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Major General Staff Salim bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Commandant of the National Defence College, delivered the welcome address, thanking His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his continuous support of the National Defence Course. He also thanked Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his attendance, highlighting how the college's work is guided by the leadership's aspirations for the comprehensive development of military and civilian leaders to address national and international security challenges.

Sheikh Khaled and the attendees watched a video presentation showcasing the college's establishment, and an overview of its academic curriculum and focus areas, including strategic planning, decision-making, state power tools, and other core and elective courses.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, a graduate of the 10th National Defence Course, delivered a speech stating that the graduates will use their knowledge and skills to overcome challenges, contribute to national service, and advance sustainable development. Sheikh Sultan also mentioned that the academic institution symbolises the pinnacle of strategic thinking and encouraged graduates to apply their knowledge in helping the country scale to new heights of progress, prosperity, security, and stability.

As part of the ceremony, Sheikh Khaled presented the 57 graduates of the National Defence Course with certificates certifying that they had successfully fulfilled all the academic requirements of the programme, and took a group photo with the cohort.