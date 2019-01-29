Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO — Principal, Credence High School, Al Khail, which has again been rated ‘good’, said: “As usual, the inspection was well-organised and positive and left us enriched. The inspection team appreciated the teaching practices, learning environment and the safety and support provided to the students, including students of determination. In fact, inspections for us are getting easier as the DSIB inspection framework is well defined and once understood it is all about implementation. At Credence, inclusive education and students’ well-being have always been the focus and we will continue to work to ensure that children are happy, healthy and enjoy their learning journey.”