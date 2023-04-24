With the global EdTech sector expected to be a $404 billion industry by 2025, according to Holon IQ, the future of eLearning is likely to see continued growth and evolution as technology continues to advance.

Mobile devices and smartphones in the hands of young learners are making them more autonomous and in control of their learning. Teachers are also using these devices to enhance their methods of instruction.

Here we outline some trends and developments on subjects and teaching methods featured at GETEX this year, that are shaping the way students access education and learn:

AI and chatbots

Adaptive learning algorithms and machine learning technologies such as ChatGPT are making it possible to create highly personalised learning experiences. As more data is collected about learners through search queries, eLearning systems can use this data to tailor content, pacing, and automate processes based on each student’s needs and preferences.

Gamification and coding

Gamification is the use of game elements and mechanics in non-game contexts. In eLearning, gamification is used to make learning more engaging, fun, and motivating where education becomes edutainment.

Gamification is likely to become more prevalent as technology makes it easier to create and deliver game-based learning experiences. With the popularity of coding and more specifically low-code drag-and-drop technology, practically everyone can become a developer to create apps, programs and UX designs quickly and easily.

Mobile learning

Mobile devices are increasingly being used for learning, with learners accessing content and completing assessments on their smartphones and tablets. As mobile devices become more powerful and ubiquitous, eLearning will need to be continuously optimised for mobile devices to make learning more accessible and convenient on the go.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Virtual and augmented reality technologies have the potential to create highly immersive and interactive learning experiences and simulations. These technologies can be used to simulate real-world environments and scenarios, such as exploring museums in the metaverse or conducting chemistry experiments in a virtual lab, without having to physically visit these places, providing learners with a safe and controlled space to practice and apply their skills.

Microlearning

Microlearning involves breaking learning content into small, bite-sized modules that can be completed in a short amount of time. Microlearning is likely to become more popular as learners look for ways to fit learning into their busy schedules and as eLearning providers seek to deliver more flexible and customizable learning experiences.

Improved accessibility

Overall, the future of eLearning is likely to see a continued emphasis on personalisation, engagement, and flexibility. It is also likely to be more affordable than traditional classroom instruction as more and more content gets stored online.