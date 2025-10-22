How Global Studies University, Sharjah prepares scholars for a connected world

Global Studies University (GSU) in Sharjah offers a fully funded PhD in Global Studies for outstanding bachelor’s and master’s degree holders. The programme combines rigorous research with engagement in the city’s rich academic and cultural life. Students work across disciplines, tackle global challenges such as migration, inequality and political transformation, and gain the skills to advance scholarship, influence policy, and make an impact worldwide.

Sharjah: A global hub for learning and research

Strategically located at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Sharjah has long been a centre for intellectual and cultural exchange. The Africa Institute – GSU’s cornerstone that traces its roots to the Afro-Arab Symposium of 1976 – was formally established in 2018 to advance research, documentation, and postgraduate education in African and African diaspora studies. In 2023, it became the first constituent of GSU, to create a globally connected network of institutes devoted to postgraduate study and interdisciplinary research.

“Our vision is to build a network of semi-independent yet interconnected institutes in the Gulf,” said Shaikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President of GSU. “The Africa Institute is the cornerstone, complemented by upcoming institutes covering Asia, Oceania, Europe, and the Americas. Together, they form a hub for knowledge and critical postgraduate training, emphasising cross-disciplinary research, non-Western languages, and engagement with global challenges.”

Alongside The Africa Institute, which offers the MA in Global African Studies and African language programmes, GSU is building an interconnected academic community that fosters research and engagement across the Global South and North.