Professor Paul J Hopkinson - Dean of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies, Zayed University, believes today’s students will land jobs based as much on their interpersonal skills as their degree certificate.

Speaking as part of a panel discussion at the fifth edition of the Gulf News Edufair, Which concluded on Sunday, he said, “It’s important for students to develop the ability to think and act in the real world. We encourage people to think creatively to solve complex problems because that’s what they face when they leave higher education.”

Professor Hopkinson went on to explain how students are already benefitting from being taught how to think critically - by being given genuine business problems as part of their studies. “We have a programme that brings in industry partners who present their actual problems to our students to try and solve, so students can develop their soft skills in live, real-life, scenarios.”

Abdul Razzak, Manager, Career Services, BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, told the packed crowd at the Conrad Hotel, Dubai, that soft skills are currently the most sought-after qualities for employers. “Top skills in demand right now are critical thinking, problem-solving and communication. We say we have an advance in technology to help us communicate but that’s not always the case when it comes to speaking person-to-person, it’s a unique skill.”

The comments came on the final day of the three-day event, which saw over 35 exhibitors showcase higher education offerings to prospective students. Sundar Ghosh, Head of Sales Commercial Publishing and Events for Gulf News set the tone day one with a powerful opening speech where he stressed the importance higher education plays in unlocking a successful future.

While inaugurating the event, Dr Eesa Bastaki, President, University of Dubai, said the Gulf News Edufair 2023 is a testament to unwavering commitment to education.

“It is a platform where universities can interact with parents and students to find out the need of the hour. Together, let us strive for a world where education is accessible to all. We need to create a world where students have equal opportunities to succeed with the right resources. By prioritising education, we lay a solid foundation for a brighter and promising tomorrow.”

Gulf News Edufair welcomed over 3,000 visitors over the three days who enjoyed the panel discussions, workshops and exhibitions that provided guests with a plethora of information about higher education courses, study programmes, fees and entry requirements. The event also gave students the opportunity to ask questions directly to industry experts, while equipping them with vital knowledge and understanding of their academic options in the UAE and beyond.

Day two saw Amrita Sethi, the UAE’s first NFT artist, share with guests her story of transitioning from a banker into her new creative career. Artificial Intelligence in higher education was the topic of the day’s first panel discussion, which was followed by a thought-provoking debate on lifelong learning.

On the third and final day, attendees were treated to a talk from entrepreneur and millionaire Suhas Gopinath, who recalled how his family didn’t look favourably on his decision to become an entrepreneur, which made him more determined and meant he had to find creative ways to succeed.

“It was hard for my family to accept because it wasn’t the usual route,” he said. “I remember that I always wanted to buy a computer. However, my pocket money was linked to my academic performance and I was a B student. I had to do a barter deal with the Internet café owner, in order to get access to the web.”

What followed was a panel discussion titled ‘International Education: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’ where Ben Joe Vattathara, Art & Design Faculty, Explore Educational Institute explained that for those looking to study abroad, courses are now available for students to complete the majority of their degree at home - before doing their final year elsewhere.

“Students can stay with their family at home for the first two years of their study in UAE before going to the UK or an American university for the final year. We call it pathway progression,” said Vattathara.

The last day was concluded with a final panel discussion where experts tackled issues around the future of work and the rapidly changing job market.