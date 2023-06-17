The days of dedicating yourself to a particular job or industry are long gone, according to higher education professionals.

A panel discussion at the Gulf News Edufair concluded that employees must be willing to change their career path, no matter how far up the corporate ladder they are, in order to succeed in today’s evolving job market.

“People need to have courage to make a change,” said Varun Jain, Founder and CEO, Unihawk. “No matter your age, if you’re dissatisfied with your job, you have to look at the people around you, who are doing what you want to be doing, and be fearless enough to reach out and share who you really are.”

Panelists discussed the need to be constantly learning new skills during the ‘Lifelong Learning: Adapting higher education to changing career paths’ discussion. Dr. Yasmine Zouari, Program Director, Bachelor in International Management, EM Normandie Business School in the UAE, said business owners and recruiters no longer frown upon those with multiple jobs on their CV. “The current generation have grown up with technology so they are used to disruption in the market and they understand the need for a change in career, which is now more widely accepted by those hiring.”

Mohammed Sharafudheen, Managing Director, EduMaxims Consultants stressed the need for individuals to take it upon themselves once higher education has finished to keep on learning. “School and college give you a basic knowledge and understanding but you have to rely on yourself to succeed in today’s society, things move too fast to stand still.”

Mario Fonseka - Dean. Business Studies - Western International College agreed, saying, “You have to educate yourself. If you can’t market yourself and your skills, you might not be able to sell a product. You have to have the ability to convince others to take a chance on you.”