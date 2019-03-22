Abu Dhabi: Global challenges will be discussed by top thinkers from around the world at the third edition of Ideas Abu Dhabi, a two-day forum and festival being held at New York University Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island from March 27.

The forum will discuss the current global order, the understanding of the human brain, revolutions in transportation, and the current danger of the cyberworld. Speakers are expected to include UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. The forum will be followed by a public festival, complete with interactive exhibits, workshops, and musical performances. The event is organised by the Aspen Institute, an educational and policy studies organisation based in the US, in collaboration with Tamkeen, an Abu Dhabi govenrnment-owned entity that runs projects to enrich the emirate’s social and cultural landscape.