Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE Talk Global Study International Education Fairs are back. After a gap of nearly two years, students and parents in the UAE will once again have the opportunity to interact face to face with senior admissions staff and representatives of universities from the UAE and across the globe.

In what will be the UAE’s first in-person international education event in 18 months, the fairs - held on October 8-9 in Dubai and October 11 in Abu Dhabi - will offer visitors a chance to find the perfect course in the UAE or overseas that will secure their future.

“Choosing a university course is one of the most important decisions a person and/or parents can make and is often one of the largest investments a family may have,” explains Samir Zaveri, President & CEO of BMI, organisers of the events which are part of the Talk Global Study International Education Fairs series held annually in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. “They therefore spend a lot of time and energy to ensure they make the best possible decision.”

Events such as the UAE Talk Global Study Education Fairs play a huge role in shaping this decision by presenting a unique opportunity to meet with professors, directors, as well as former and current students of international universities, all under one roof, to compare and contrast the various courses available in the UAE and worldwide.

This year, representatives of more than 50 educational institutions from over 15 countries including the UK, US, UAE, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and Switzerland will be on hand at the UAE fairs to address any queries visitors may have on the right courses, best places to study, application deadlines, Covid-19 requirements, tuition fees and scholarships, visa and accommodation, etc.

“This process of visiting fairs and asking questions to finalise your next course or study destination is not unique to the UAE – it happens at all our events across the world,” adds Zaveri. “But we have not been able to have these events for the past two years due to the pandemic and have therefore seen a huge increase in interest to attend from students and parents.”

Image Credit: Supplied

With worldwide Covid-19 vaccination programmes improving the global situation, students who had put international education on hold are finally ready to take the plunge. At the Talk Global Study Fairs, they will be able to find information on thousands of study options, including short and diploma courses, undergraduate as well as postgraduate degrees covering fields as diverse as hospitality and medicine.

They can take advantage of the value additions that come with studying abroad such as stronger social skills, boost in self-confidence and greater maturity. As employers rate international experience highly, studying overseas improves students’ employability too, not to mention the personal development that seeing the world and immersing in a new culture or language brings.

A series of seminars tackling a wide range of topics, from how to write a personal statement for medicine to the benefits of studying a course at a specific destination to utilising qualifications and experience to ensure the best possible future, will also be held during the fairs.

Check out the seminar schedule during the fairs Dubai



October 8

16.45-17.15 - How to write a personal statement for medicine

17.25-17.55 - What you can expect at a major US University

18.05-18.35 - Study medicine in the heart of Europe



October 9

16.45-17.15 - Study at one of the world's leading hospitality management schools

17.25-17.55 - Study at a top-ranked university in the Netherlands

18.05-18.35 - Are you college-ready? SAT vs ACT and college admissions insights



Abu Dhabi



October 11

16.25-16.50 - How to write a personal statement for medicine

16.55-17.20 - What you can expect at a major US university

17.25-17.50 - Study medicine in the heart of Europe

17.55-18.20 - Study at one of the world's leading hospitality management schools

18.25-18.50 - Study at a top-ranked university in the Netherlands

18.55-19.20 - Are you college-ready? SAT vs ACT and college admissions insights

Entry to the events is free. Just register at https://www.talkglobalstudy.org/to gain access to the fairs at Crowne Plaza Dubai (Shaikh Zayed Road) from 4pm-7.30pm on October 8-9 and at Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi from 4pm-7.30pm on October 11.

Zaveri confirms that the event will be Covid-safe and that everyone would be able to participate and interact in the safest way possible. “BMI has a comprehensive Covid-safe policy that not only meets but exceeds every local and government regulation and we know that this will be a wonderful and safe event for everyone.”