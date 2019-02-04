As I peered ahead, all I saw for miles was a queue of people snaking around the block, waiting to enter the designated zone. The ground, the trees and the bushes all lay covered in snow from the previous night and the grim, grey sky promised nothing but worse weather and frigid temperatures. Gleeful children played amidst frustrated parents, who impatiently tapped their boots against the slate pavement. These, along with exhausted elders bundled up in scarves and gloves, and exasperated teenagers, all had one thing in common-the crimson blinking lights on tubes connected to their bodies. After every dozen people stood a man in a black jumpsuit with a charcoal grey vest. His vest adorned a badge and the laser gun which slung on his shoulder certified his authority-the patrol. In these glacial temperatures the only sounds audible were the occasional chirping of birds and muffled conversations. Round the corner, faces of pure bliss came into view, as thousands received their weekly tank of oxygenated air, disconnecting their tubes at the O2 zone.