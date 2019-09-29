The exhibitions will help you zero in on the right international programme for you

Video Credit: Supplied

Head to the UAE Global Education Fairs, held in Dubai on October 11-12 and Abu Dhabi on October 14, to take the first step towards realising your goal of attaining a world-class education abroad.

This year, at the fairs organised by BMI, students, parents and executives in the UAE will have the opportunity to interact directly with heads, representatives and teachers from top institutions around the world to learn more about the advantages of an international education.

Studying overseas at an international school or university is an enriching experience that helps young people attain the best degrees and qualifications. Research has shown that students who experience life in another country tend to mature earlier and have stronger social skills, as well as more confidence than those without international exposure.

Students also realise that employers value international experience, not to mention the impact of seeing the world, exploring oneself and becoming enveloped in a new culture or language on one’s personality.

Study fairs are an invaluable tool for face-to-face conversations with representatives of universities, schools or colleges Image Credit: Supplied

However, with a large number of universities across a host of countries offering a range of courses, choosing the right programme and institution is a daunting task. One of the best places to start is an international education fair.

“Study fairs are an invaluable tool for face-to-face conversations with representatives of universities, schools or colleges,” says Samir Zaveri, CEO of BMI. “They provide the perfect setting to find out more about course options, the best places to study and how best to utilise qualifications and experience to ensure the best possible future.

“Both students and educational institutions from around the world recognise our education fairs as the premier event in their respective countries and regions. This allows us to present almost every type of institution and course available. In addition, we also work with government scholarship organisations and national education agencies such as the British Council, Education USA, Campus France, DAAD, Education Ireland, Nuffic Neso and Austrade.”

Visitors can attend seminars conducted by institutions from across Europe, Australia, North America and Asia Image Credit: Supplied

Visitors to the UAE Global Education Fairs will be able to find information on thousands of study options including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as attend seminars conducted by institutions from 12 countries across Europe, Australia, North America and Asia. The fairs also feature a special pavilion for studying in Ireland.

At the UAE Global Education Fairs, students can also get answers to key questions such as

● How to write a successful college application

● How an international qualification can help advance your career

● How to apply for a student visa, accommodation options and costs

● The long-term benefits of studying abroad