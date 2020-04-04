Telecom firm also provides free mobile data to over 12,000 pupils without internet

Abu Dhabi: Etisalat on Saturday announced it enabled at least 1 million students in the UAE to access distance learning websites and platforms using its network.

More than 10 million mobile subscribers were able to browse for free over 800 websites related to education, health and safety.

To support and enable distance learning, free mobile data was made available - in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) - to over 12,000 students whose families do not have Internet at home.

Etisalat also provided access to nine apps and platforms, allowing visual and audio communications: (Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, Blackboard, Zoom, Skype for Business, Cisco Webex, Avaya Spaces, BlueJeans and Slack) on its fixed and mobile network in collaboration with the TRA. These are part of a bundle of Initiatives to support the education sector.

Etisalat said it is committed to support distance learning initiatives in the UAE following the ministry’s decision to extend distance learning until the end of the current academic year.