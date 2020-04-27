. Image Credit: Supplied

Amna Malallah Al Hammadi, College of Engineering, University of Sharjah

When I started learning online, I was worried of not understanding the course well. However, after completing the first lecture online, I liked this method because our interaction was better compared to the classroom. I prefer this new method of learning because lectures are recorded and I can refer to them anytime.

Marwa Fayez Hassan, College of Fine Arts and Design, University of Sharjah

My distant learning experience has been excellent. It has provided me with the opportunity to attend my classes without suspension under the current circumstances. Our attendance is as important as that at the classroom. We are able to talk to and see instructors very easily during lectures. I have never had any difficulty using this system since all guidelines were sent to us prior to the implementation of e-learning.

Sunidhi Kashyap, B.E. Computer Science, BITS Pilani Dubai

I feel e-learning works for me really well as it gives me control over my learning. I have the option to revisit recorded lectures at my disposal. Online learning comes with a leaping advantage in terms of schedule freedom. The university has been very supportive and has made sure that our learning isn’t hindered during these unforeseen circumstances. Regular assessments have helped me to keep up with my course.

Prajit Rawte, B.E. Mechanical Engineering, BITS Pilani Dubai

E-learning has definitely helped close the learning gap in this situation. I prefer to listen to lectures and then write down notes. Online education lets me watch recorded lectures, allowing me to write down notes at my own pace. With online classes, we also save a lot of time — I go for early morning jog. I know even if I miss a class, I will have the recordings to catch up with the lectures.

Dvija Himanshu Pandya, B.Pharm, Ajman University

Studying online is a very different experience. It’s been really fun so far. Teachers are making it easy for us by interacting with us and solving our issues as much as possible. However, I miss the campus a lot. Nothing can replace the human interactions we can experience on campus. Let’s hope that things get better and we get to see our friends and teachers soon. I would like to thank all the doctors and university staff for making this whole experience enriching for us.

Tanishi Mathur, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Student, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

The process of implementing e-learning has been smooth and efficient at Heriot-Watt. Some professors send us class notes and video recordings, while others conduct live sessions on Microsoft Teams. We have adequate time for review and to have their questions answered. E-learning is a good substitute for most classroom lectures. For practical work, our professors have come up with innovative solutions using different kinds of software to combat the issue and I think it’s working well in the current situation.

Vinn Thomas, International Business Management, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

E-learning allows me to gain access to content related to my study material anywhere and anytime. It also ensures better knowledge retention for me as I have always been one to learn more from graphics and videos. The systems used for e-learning allow our professors to have a more personal and one-on-one interaction with me, giving me the confidence to constantly get back, ask for feedback and ensure that I have understood each concept clearly.

Heriot-Watt makes use of various applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom in order to conduct lectures. They make sure to schedule it as per university hours and give us e-assignments to keep us updated with our portions.

Rashed Saif Al Marri, School of Business Administration, American University in Dubai (AUD)

The only thing that helped me ace my courses this semester is the e-learning. It is true that the world is going through a pandemic. However, the UAE didn’t stop from delivering education to its citizens, no matter what the cost was. AUD luckily was one of the universities to implement e-learning at its first stages to help ensure that students neither waste time nor lose out on what they have studied in the earlier levels.

Borna Farshad Motlagh, American University in Dubai (AUD)

Just like any new experience, it took me some time to fully get used to e-learning and learn to adapt new ways of studying to be able to reach my academic goals.

Fortunately, the professors have made this learning curve easier by altering the syllabi and giving us more chances of earning extra credits, as well as being more lenient with grading in general. AUD has done an excellent job by providing a secure and reliable platform to implement online learning.

Redwan Mohammed Hussein Qadan, MBA, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)

E-learning at AURAK has been very successful at fulfilling all the criteria of education. We attend online classes, and whoever does not attend is considered absent. Participation is required from all students.

We also take online exams that are monitored and graded. We get guidance from our professors on our assignments and projects through online meetings and emails. We really appreciate the effort our faculty and staff put in to maintain the level of education during the time of crisis.

Ward W.A. Sawalha, BS in Finance, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)

E-learning is flexible which helps me organise my time. Also, it gives me full control over the processes of learning, and makes me work at my own speed with less pressure.

AURAK has been very helpful during this hard time. Instructors follow up with our work daily, and they track how many hours we spend each day on each course. They also help us in explaining every detail regarding the new system to ensure that we understand everything perfectly.

Mitchell Finlayson, Bachelor of Communication in Journalism, Murdoch University Dubai

We obviously miss the campus and face-to-face classes but the university has helped us move to online learning. My lecturers and faculty have guided me with all the information I need but at the end of the day, e-learning or otherwise, the responsibility lies with the students to do the work. If we don’t complete our assignments, we don’t progress with our units — it’s simple. While I am glad I still have access to resources and help, it was my decision to put in the work to finish my assessments.

Megha Nair, Bachelor of Business in Marketing and Management, Murdoch University Dubai

At first, the idea of e-learning didn’t sound very appealing to me. But now I must say e-learning has been a real blessing. Online classes have been really good.

I also get the same level of output through online classes. Lecturers have been extremely patient with all of us in explaining the topics in the best possible way. Even access to e-books has also been helpful. I have also noticed increased class participation from other students as well. Our online exams went well without any lag or interference.

Allinson Louis Aranha, B.Tech Mechanical and Automation, Amity University Dubai

It has been a challenge to get out of my comfort zone and move into interacting with professors through online platforms. However, in the past few weeks we have had access to a range of activities and facilities like labs online.

I am in my final semester, and I miss my classmates and friends, our football field and taking part in events. Classes have continued as scheduled every week with enough study material to cover every subject. Our doubts, queries and problems are all being addressed throughout the week, even at night over email, WhatsApp, phone calls, Microsoft Teams and sometimes even on social media.

Kamilya Bekmukhambetova, Bachelor of Science in IT, Amity University Dubai

Online classes are intense but these are also a great way to study since we can re-watch recorded sessions if we were to catch up on lessons. The assignments require critical and creative thinking skills, such as solving a case study or writing an article.

Here, professors check the real picture of how deeply each student understands a topic. I think the quality of checking homework and assignments is on the same high level as it has always been and it doesn’t feel like there is a huge difference between the normal classes and the virtual ones.

Martin Marquez, Bachelor of Commerce – Finance, Curtin University Dubai

Online classes have worked really well for me as it allowed me to access my classes within the safety and comfort of my home. The staff and faculty at Curtin Dubai have been highly supportive and responsive. They have ensured we receive the same quality of classroom engagement even though we are not on campus. The virtual technology has made all the learning resources and study materials available online. It has also boosted collaborative discussions with my classmates and has made it easier to achieve the learning outcomes digitally.

Muneeb Cheema, Mechanical engineering, Al Ghurair University

As a third year student, I feel that the steps our university has taken to compensate for the lack of physical classes are great. Moreover, our professors have been extremely approachable and understanding about the situation, and are trying their best to make it a welcome, productive environment during this trying time. The IT department has been very helpful, making the transition as smooth and seamless as possible. Classes on video calls have allowed us to replicate the same degree of communication from the safety of our homes. It is possible to interact with our professors the same way.

Hussain A.F. Al Tammam, Mechanical engineering, Al Ghurair University

We have scheduled online classes and sessions with professors and assistants who are available to guide and teach us. We discuss our projects, assignments and models with them, get their feedback and make changes wherever required. We then work on the changes and discuss these in the next meeting. We have almost completed our tasks as we are approaching towards the end of this semester. Our university and teachers have always supported us in our learning and make us feel connected with our sessions.

Syed Husain Ali Zaidi, International Business, Canadian University Dubai

Being in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, e-learning is a brilliant method of making sure my education does not come to a complete halt. Surprisingly, the transition to online classes due to precautionary measures was seamless. Canadian University Dubai (CUD) successfully accomplished the goal of incorporating the key aspects of my courses into tasks through online platforms such as Cisco Webex and CUD Moodle. As a result, I was able to submit my assignments, present reports, and take mid-terms while feeling safe during the social distancing.

Maryam Farhmand, Health Organization Management, Canadian University Dubai

E-learning is a great concept that allows us to work from the comfort of our home. Through the recording done in each lecture, I am able to study at my own pace by referring to the recording in case I have missed a point. It gives me more time to focus on my assignments and projects as I don’t have other distractions. It has also helped me with time management and organisational skills, increasing my overall productivity.

Ben Johny, Engineering, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai

I have mixed feelings about e-learning. I miss my friends and meeting them in college. So, I really want everything to be back to normal soon. But to be able to attend the lectures in the morning without having to get ready feels really good. The university has smoothly shifted lessons online from the classroom set-up. Our online classes began immediately after the university closed to prevent the spread of the virus — so our studies have not been affected. I’m using the extra time to complete as many Coursera courses as possible for which the university has given us the access to.

Saumyata Puri, Media & Communication, MAHE Dubai

Of course, shifting to the new system was not easy, but it’s working out for me now. I can attend my lectures and do all my coursework from the comfort of my home. - Saumyata Puri