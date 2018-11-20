Dr Al Karam said the focus on well-being will eventually lead to parents choosing schools that provide the best care for students. Answering a question about schools that want to force children to repeat a school year because they could not sit exams due to illness, Dr Al Karam said: “Mark my words, it’s only a matter of time that exams will vanish. Once people realise the importance of well-being and they see the live examples, slowly but surely exams will vanish, by choices that parents make.”