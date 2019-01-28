I’m really into debates. Last year I got the 20th rank in debates worldwide out of 1,500 students and the school helped me so much because I had to miss two weeks of school for prep and travel, because it was a week-long event. So when I came back I thought it was hard for me to catch up with my portion. So when April starts, I know that I can push myself to do more events in debate. I can find time and motivation for doing things that I’m successful in and I know that I can pursue. I can do internships because I know I’ll need that to do political science in university.