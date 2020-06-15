His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai opens the new Media Academy Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The region’s first of its kind media academy has been inaugurated in Dubai with the aim of developing Arab cadres capable of leading the rapidly growing digital media sector regionally and globally.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, opened the academy on Monday.

The new academy will offer wide range of programmes and scientific courses in the field of digital media by a group of the brightest global minds using distance learning techniques.

The academy’s teaching staff will include highly-qualified and internationally-renowned experts including representatives from the four most important international companies in the field of new media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group as well as a number of senior officials.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted a video outlining the academy’s goals and innovative educational programs as well as introductory profiles on the most prominent international experts that the Academy has attracted.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, we launched the New Media Academy, an institution created to equip new generations of media professionals with digital media skills. New Media is a new science... it has its tools and its secrets, and we want our talents to be at the forefront of this”.

He added: “The academy will graduate experts and managers of communication in government and private institutions in addition to preparing professional social media influencers... The new media today provides job opportunities, and career paths and will remain a fundamental supporter of the development progress”.

The academy will officially begin its educational journey on July 7, 2020 with a selection of educational programmes and a “distance learning” system that saves time and effort of students, especially employees or part-time staff.

People from outside the UAE can also join the academy thanks to its effective distance learning system.