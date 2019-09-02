GEMS Education celebrates the first school in the world to become fully UN climate change certified, with 30 senior leaders and all 300 teaching staff, led by Principal, Asha Alexander to lead as Climate Change Teachers, accredited by UN CC:Learn in partnership with Harwood Education. GEMS The Kindergarten Starters teaching team are set to become the world’s first school with all 300 teachers now certified Climate Change Leaders, accredited by UN CC:Learn in partnership with Harwood Education, with the inclusion of the world’s very first Arabic teachers to qualify. All students at GEMS Kindergarten Starters will now have the opportunity to be taught by 300 Climate Change Teachers throughout their school. The course is designed to equip educators across all age groups and disciplines with the knowledge and confidence to deliver lessons on climate change. Students will cover a range of topics including climate change science, gender and environment, children and climate change, cities and climate change, and h Image Credit:

Dubai: GEMS Education is celebrating what it describes as “the first school in the world” to become fully UN climate change certified, it said on Monday.

GEMS The Kindergarten Starters, an Indian curriculum school in Dubai, has 30 senior leaders and all 300 teaching staff, led by principal Asha Alexander, recognised as Climate Change Teachers, following the completion of a course accredited by UN CC: Learn, in partnership with Harwood Education.

The teaching team includes “the world’s very first Arabic teachers to qualify” under the programme, GEMS said in a media statement.

All students at the school will now have the opportunity to be taught by 300 Climate Change Teachers. The course is designed to equip educators across all age groups and disciplines with the knowledge to deliver lessons on climate change. Students will cover a range of topics, including climate change science, gender and environment, children and climate change, cities and climate change, and human health.