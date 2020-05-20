Curtin University Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Curtin University has introduced a financial support programme for its students. In an attempt to assist those in financial hardships due to the pandemic, the university is providing tuition bursaries to those who require immediate financial assistance and do not have other means of support available.

These financial bursaries will be available across all of Curtin University’s global campuses in Australia, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius and assessed on a need-basis for all undergraduate, postgraduate and pathway programme students.

Professor John Evans, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Curtin University Dubai, said, “While the world fights against this pandemic, it is our responsibility to take care of our students and their well-being. By providing the financial support where possible, we are trying to minimize the impact this pandemic will have on the lives and education of our students.”

In addition to the financial aid, the university has also announced two prestigious scholarships for undergraduate students planning to start university this September, and rewarding their efforts in academics, sports or recognizing their contribution to society.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Award and the SP Wahi Award, established by the Founder and Board of Curtin Dubai’s Education Management Services Provider, will grant two scholarships of up to 100 per cent to high-performing and deserving students.

Curtin University Dubai has also recently introduced the ‘Curtin Dubai School Support Program’. As part of this initiative, the campus in Dubai is awarding generous financial aid to new students, to ensure education is accessible as broadly as possible. The university is also accepting students based on their predicted board results or latest classroom results as most international board examinations have been cancelled.

As a university ranked in the top 1 per cent globally (ARWU, 2019), Curtin Dubai is also invested in providing the best learning experience for its students with fully interactive online classes and access to all resources electronically. The university’s world-renowned faculty is also conducting webinars with schools across the UAE to help students with their career plans in a post COVID-19 world.