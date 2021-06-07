Curtin University Dubai is offering educational grants to all frontline workers or their immediate family members entering post-secondary education in recognition of their courage and service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Curtin Dubai leadership team developed the frontline workers' grant as a way to say thank you to the heroes who put their lives on the line to protect the people of the UAE from the worst pandemic in a century. We want to help these frontline workers upskill and their families to prepare for their future careers in recognition of their selfless contribution. It is our way to thank today's heroes while developing tomorrow's leaders," said Daniel Adkins, Chief Executive Officer of Curtin University's Education Management Services Provider in Dubai.
The university will provide fee reductions of up to Dh5,000. This grant is open to all students applying to Curtin Dubai’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. This grant will also be made available to current students studying at the university who meet the criteria in addition to any existing scholarship or bursary-assisted programme.
Alongside the Covid-19 financial support bursary, these grants reflect Curtin Dubai’s culture of appreciation, respect, and integrity in acknowledging how the epidemic has affected many lives in the community. They also aim to recognise the importance frontline workers played in diminishing the pandemic’s impact in the UAE and reduce their financial burden as they pursue their further studies.
For additional information on scholarships, bursaries, and student funding, please e-mail admissions@curtindubai.ac.ae.
