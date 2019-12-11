Curtin Dubai's Hunter Food session. Students of the university worked on a Product Development Project in conjunction with Hunter Foods Image Credit: Supplied

The children of today will be entering a workforce that is changing faster than at any other time in human history. Employers expect graduates to have the ability to learn on their own and to rapidly adapt to new technology, as well as to have transferable skills that will bring benefits to any area of business.

At Curtin Dubai, students are given exposure to industry from their first study period and are expected to develop transferable skills in each of their classes as part of the curriculum. For example, the MBA (Global) course has no final exams but is rather focused on the application of knowledge through problem based learning assignments similar to what the students will encounter in industry. The Curtin engineering programs require 480 hours of industry engagement as part of the curriculum so that students get direct experience working and learning in the industry.

Curtin Dubai held its annual Career Fair in November featuring organisations like KPMG and Marriott Image Credit: Supplied

In the Discovering Marketing course for the fall 2019 teaching period, the students worked on a Product Development Project in conjunction with Hunter Foods, that was then judged by the senior officers of Hunter Foods. The Social Media students also independently organised Curtin Dubai’s first conference on Social Media, Networks, and the Community as an extension of their classroom learning and focused on Youtube careers and how Twitter helps an Amazonian tribe.

In late November, Curtin Dubai held its annual Career Fair featuring organisations like KPMG and Marriott. The Fair allowed students to interact with human resource professionals and hiring managers one-on-one and also provided them with the opportunity to attend industry led seminars so that they could understand industry’s expectations. Curtin Dubai students are actively encouraged and supported to accept internships in industry so that they have the practical experience to better understand the application of what they are learning in class and graduate employment ready.