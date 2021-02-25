Sharjah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea), has decided to extend 100 per cent distance learning in all government and private schools and nurseries in the emirate until the end of this semester (second semester).
The statement from the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team had earlier announced: “The Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Team and Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea) have decided to shift students at all private schools and nurseries to distance learning from February 14, 2021, to February 28, 2021. During this period, the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team and Spea will closely monitor the health indicators and study the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country to effectively take necessary actions, taking into account the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff in Sharjah private educational institutions.”
Today, the committee further said: “As part of its efforts to protect public health and maintain the safety of community members, the Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team and Sharjah Private Education Authority have decided to extend distance learning for all students in Sharjah schools and nurseries until the end of the second semester (March 25, 2021), while continuing to monitor the situation.