Dubai: The distance learning option has been discontinued in Sharjah private school from April onwards, it was announced on Monday.
Sharjah Private Education Authority tweeted that all students will have in-person learning next month.
“#SPEA in cooperation with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in Sharjah has announced a full return to in-person education for all private school students in the Emirate in light of the stability of the #COVID19 situation and the high vaccination rate,” SPEA tweeted on Monday.