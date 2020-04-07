Dubai Cares launches 'Education Uninterrupted' Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Cares launched ‘Education Uninterrupted’ on Tuesday, a nationwide fundraising campaign to tackle the impact on education and schoolchildren in the UAE.

The campaign, which is in line with the government’s decision to extend distance learning until the end of the academic year in June calls on the UAE community to make donations to support children from low-income families who can’t afford to purchase a computer, laptop or tablet, so that they can join their peers in distance learning from home.

A video from Dubai Cares to launch 'Education Uninterrupted' Dubai Cares

This campaign hopes to alleviate the burden on parents who are playing a key role in their children’s distance learning as well as support teachers in their effort to continue delivering quality education to students during the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby joining doctors, nurses and medical staff in being the community’s first line of defence during these challenging times.

Jameela Bint Salem Al-Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education said the campaign, “Offers everyone an opportunity to support students in the UAE by enabling them to continue their education during these challenging times witnessed by our nation and the rest of the world due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This is a true reflection of the values and commitment by national organisations towards social responsibility,” she added.

The campaign which is ensuring that the education of children and youth in the UAE is not interrupted, is currently accepting donations from UAE-based public and private sector organizations as well as individuals either online through Dubai Cares’ website (dubaicares.ae/donate); or through SMS via Etisalat and du - the campaign’s telecom partners - by texting “donate” to 9030 to donate AED 30, to 9090 to donate AED 90, 9300 to donate AED 300, and 9900 to donate AED 900; or through cheque, ATM deposit, and bank transfer to:

Account Name DUBAI CARES - ZAKAT (GENERAL)

Bank Name Emirates Islamic Bank, Dubai, UAE

Bank Account # 3707297730205

IBAN AE110340003707297730205

Account Name DUBAI CARES - SADAQA (GENERAL)

Bank Name Emirates Islamic Bank, Dubai, UAE

Bank Account # 3707297730206