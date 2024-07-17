City University of Ajman (CUA), a higher education institution licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education, provides a holistic educational environment that fosters scientific research, innovation and personal development. The university recently achieved three milestones, demonstrating its commitment to providing quality education and promoting diversity.

One of the most recent accomplishments is a prestigious five-star rating from the QS Stars rating system. This recognition includes five-star ratings in education, employability, internationalisation, and facilities. The QS Stars system, managed by the QS Intelligence Unit, evaluates institutions using international performance indicators to showcase its excellence and diversity. CUA's evaluation was based on a thorough analysis across eight categories, forming the baseline for future enquiries and aspirations in the QS World University Rankings. CUA remains committed to continuous improvement towards academic excellence and innovation.

Shaikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi (right), Chairman of the Board of Trustees of CUA, and Imran Khan, President of CUA (left), received the prestigious QS 5 Stars plaque from Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director of MENA and South Asia at QS Quacquarelli Symonds Image Credit: Supplied

CUA’s College of Media also received international accreditation for six years for its bachelor's programme in Public Relations and Advertising from the Agency for Quality Assurance through the Accreditation of Study Programs in Germany (AQAS). This recognition results from its unwavering efforts to achieve quality through global recognition of its programmes. This accreditation confirms that the Public Relations and Advertising programme meets international education standards, providing students with a solid curriculum, experienced faculty members, and comprehensive resources. It affirms its commitment to academic excellence and continuous improvement, preparing graduates for successful careers in public relations and advertising.

Additionally, CUA recently pioneered the Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (BAI) programme in Ajman. This programme, newly accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education, is the first offering in the College of Technology and sets the stage for future programmes in emerging technologies. It is designed to prepare specialists in artificial intelligence, equipping them with the knowledge, experience, and practical skills necessary to become leaders in technology and innovation.

“These multifaceted achievements are testaments to the commitment of CUA to academic quality and institutional excellence,” said Imran Khan, President of CUA. “Without a doubt, such milestones also validate the overall strategic direction of the university.”

Additionally, as part of its internationalisation priorities, the university has embarked on obtaining accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for its College of Business. The AACSB is an international nonprofit organisation that connects educators, students, and businesses to improve the quality of business education globally. This membership enhances the educational experience for students and prepares them for the international job market.

Similarly, the university is planning to obtain college-level accreditations for all its colleges, including accreditation from the Australian Dental Council (ADC) for the College of Dentistry and the High Council for Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) for the College of Law, among others.

Image Credit: Supplied

CUA offers 17 academic programmes across seven colleges, including dentistry, information technology, business administration, law, humanities, media and education. It boasts a diverse community of faculty members and students from over 50 countries. With its campus hosting a multitude of nationalities, the university aims to prepare students for the global job market by offering a comprehensive educational experience and a hands-on learning environment. Offering students the knowledge, opportunities, and support needed to achieve their personal goals, the university empowers them to make meaningful contributions to society and become leaders in their fields.

Student research is a fundamental pillar at CUA, supported through financial assistance, mentorship, training programmes, and annual research competitions. Faculty members actively participate in national and international conferences, with over 90 participants annually, showcasing their research efforts on prominent platforms. Its academic portfolio for the past academic year includes over 150 publications, with more than 60 per cent indexed in Scopus. An impressive 70 per cent of these publications are collaborative, underscoring the cooperative nature of its scholarly contributions. CUA is engaged in global collaborative research with leading institutes in 15 countries, including ongoing projects with UiTM, Malaysia, the German University in Cairo, Egypt, and Link Campus University, Italy. Its dedication to innovation is further demonstrated by its holding of 10 patents and four copyrights.

In line with its commitment to social responsibility, CUA has introduced a variety of scholarships to support higher education in the UAE and the region. These scholarships aim to encourage students from diverse backgrounds to strive for excellence and improve their educational outcomes. In the fall of 2024, the university is offering 35 categories of scholarships, providing up to 50 per cent tuition coverage based on merit, athletic achievements, government employment, special needs, people of determination, and more.