Artists Impression Image Credit: Supplied

Innoventures Education, the UAE’s leading operator of world-class schools and nurseries, has unveiled Collegiate International School just in time for the new academic year that starts September 2021. The newly launched school offers competitively priced, world-class education, with fees from Dh33,000.

Enhanced learning pathways

Collegiate International School offers highly enhanced learning pathways with the inclusion of dual education options for students: IB continuum from primary until the IB Diploma Programme, the US High School Diploma and Advanced Placement (AP). The school’s goal is to provide a wide-ranging, internationally based education (IB), and a choice of pathways when the student is older – the US High School Diploma from Grade 9 (age 14), the more rigorous Advanced Placements (AP), alongside the IB Diploma Programme.

Image Credit: Supplied

Campus

The school will blend a future-focused educational program with extensive facilities, on a 30,000 sq m campus in the heart of Dubai. Collegiate International School is thus an international school par excellence, offering even greater value with the same, nurturing ethos of the former school.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, said: “The future of education lies in flexible and individualized learning pathways. Recognizing a gap in Dubai for a school that offers such flexibility, we launched Collegiate International School. It offers multiple learning pathways under one school, yet remains affordable. This will expand and multiply future opportunities for our global community of students who will graduate and move to different parts of the world for higher studies.”

“Collegiate International School is unique in Dubai in offering the complete IB curriculum as well as the US High School Diploma and Advanced Placement (AP) at an affordable price. Through the AP, students will get an opportunity to take a wide variety of college-level courses while still in school. The choice of pathway, while guided by the school counselling team, will depend on the student’s individual attributes, skills and passions. A large part of the decision will also be based on where the student expects to continue their post-school education and the specialization they choose. On our part, the school will continue to uphold its well-entrenched values and attributes, tapping into our decade-old culture of inclusivity, along with an ethos that emphasizes individual attention to every child, accompanied with the knowledge of an experienced faculty brings,” added Bruce Major, Superintendent of Collegiate International School.

Image Credit: Supplied

Facilities