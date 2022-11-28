Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a diverse and dynamic university based in the heart of the city’s downtown district at City Walk, Dubai. With a reputation for academic excellence and an extensive network of Canadian and international partners, CUD has delivered an outstanding educational experience since its establishment in 2006.

The University’s strong international presence is grounded in several partnerships with esteemed universities in Canada and around the world, providing a seamless platform for students to transfer to Canadian institutions, or elsewhere in our international network, and to graduate from their transfer university.

“The innovative ways I receive my learning experiences are creative and clear. My professor is my mentor, trainer, guide and friend," says Majed Belselah, student, BBA in Accounting & Finance, Canadian University Dubai Image Credit:

CUD is licensed by the Ministry of Education – UAE to award degrees. Bachelors and Graduate programmes are also accredited by the Ministry of Education – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The university is renowned as an exceptional institution for teaching, research, scholarship, and entrepreneurship, illustrated through the institution’s global rankings:

• #1 ranking university in Dubai (QS World University Rankings 2023, Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022)

• #3 in the UAE (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022)

• #4 in the UAE (QS World University Rankings 2023)

• #7 for international students worldwide and #8 for international faculty worldwide (QS World University Rankings 2023)

• #24 in the Arab Region (QS Arab Region University Rankings 2023)

• Top 541-550 worldwide (QS World University Rankings 2023)

• Prestigious five-star status (QS Stars University Rating System 2023)

"My passion for content creation goes hand in hand with my Creative Industries major," says Ayman Yaman, who is studying to be a Content Creator under Canadian University Dubai's Creative Industries programme Image Credit:

The university is among the UAE’s flagship institutions, bringing academic experts from across the globe to expand the range of curricula, programmes and teaching approaches. CUD is dedicated to pursing world-class research that complements the higher education experience – preparing students within an inclusive university environment that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship.

Across each of the academic faculties:

• Faculty of Management

• Faculty of Architecture & Interior Design

• Faculty of Communication, Arts & Sciences

• Faculty of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology

There are 18 accredited programmes and 30+ majors to choose from

The variety of disciplines includes:

• Architecture and Interior Design

• Communication and Media

• Engineering, Applied Science and Technology

• Management

• Creative Industries

• Environmental Health Sciences

• Social Sciences: Psychology and Applied Sociology

"It is important for me to enjoy my student life whilst preparing for my future career," says Aya Kobeissi, a BBA student in Marketing at Canadian University Dubai Image Credit:

CUD is renowned for excellence in higher education, which is blended within an engaging campus life to provide learners with an enriching educational experience. The avant-garde campus is home to over 120 student nationalities – the foundation to a thriving multi-cultural and diverse learning journey.

CUD inspires learners to explore their interests through social and recreational activities which are geared to inspire creativity, innovation, interpersonal and leadership skills. The objective is to equip students with a well-rounded university journey – tailored to provide pathways for development and create opportunities for a successful career.

The student-centred university is a vibrant community with several clubs and regular performances, cultural events, as well as prominent external collaborations, to facilitate dynamic scholarly and business networking opportunities. These activities encourage participants to master existing skills and to explore new capabilities – building each student’s personal and professional portfolio.

Since its establishment, CUD has shaped the futures of over 7,000 graduates. The vibrant student life at CUD and in Dubai extends to CUD’s notorious annual graduation ceremonies. The university has continuously set a precedent in the realm of higher education as the first institution to celebrate the commencements in extraordinary ways.

Image Credit:

It is with great pride across the university community that we have pioneered astounding graduation ceremonies, on stages that include: the prestigious Dubai Opera (2018), Dubai World Trade Centre (2019), the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa (2020), and recently at the Expo 2020 Dubai (2021).

The vibrant university campus, together with the quality of higher learning, provides students with gateways to enriching educational experiences.

CUD is shaping champions for the future. Apply now for Spring Intake January 2023.

To qualify for an additional study scholarship learn more at www.cud.ac.ae