American School of Dubai’s Wall of Graduates to honour the Class of 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Earlier this week, the American School of Dubai (ASD) recognised students who have made significant contributions to the school community. The Senior Awards is an annual event to celebrate student excellence in the areas of academics, arts, athletics, service and leadership.

This year’s class valedictorian and salutatorian, the two students with the highest record of academic achievement, are Mohamed Malek Abid and Renee Garg.

“The twelve years I have spent at ASD have been instrumental in helping me grow as a creative and scientific student,” says Abid, Valedictorian, Class of 2020. “The flexible academic programme allowed me to delve into a variety of courses, while the unique community enabled me to develop leadership skills through clubs, theatre and sports.”

The twelve years I have spent at ASD have been instrumental in helping me grow as a creative and scientific student. - Mohamed Malek Abid, Valedictorian, Class of 2020

Other Senior Awards include the Distinguished Service Award: Yasmin Gulamhusein; Award for International Understanding: Sana Khan; The Bob Ackerman Award for Excellence in Technological Innovation: Albaraa Jadallah; Senior Arts Award: Christina Azzi; The Dale Haus Waldoch Visual Art Award: Zaina Tripp; The Mike Ross Athletic Award: Iker Yturralde; The Megan Garrison Athletic Award: Sarah Austin; Sikander Shallwani Senior Business Award: Ramy Shaalan; and The Ambassador’s Award for Academic Excellence: June Lee.

In addition, three senior athletes are planning to pursue their passions at the collegiate level. These students have committed to their universities to compete at the next level of their sports: Eshaan Lumba at Pomona College (Tennis), Iker Yturralde at Tulane University (Cross Country/Track & Field), and ⁣Karim Abu Ltaif at Merrimack College (Soccer).

Aleena Abbasi receives National Merit Scholarship Award

A National Merit Scholarship Award is the highest academic recognition from the NMSC and often hailed as the pinnacle of academic achievement. In March, ASD student Aleena Abbasi was elated to find out that she had received the honour. Abbasi was also awarded ASD’s Principal’s Award for general excellence, and substantial scholarships from several universities including Vanderbilt University, North Carolina State University, and the University of Pittsburgh.

She has chosen to attend Temple University in the Fall as an Honours Student with a full-tuition merit award. She will study in the BS/MD programme, fulfilling a lifelong goal to practise medicine.

I am appreciative of the opportunities that ASD has provided me with and would not be who I am today without the support of the ASD community. - Aleena Abbasi, National Merit Scholar, Class of 2020

Throughout her six years at ASD, Aleena has been involved in a variety of service, environmental, academic, and music extracurriculars. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

“I am appreciative of the opportunities that ASD has provided me with and would not be who I am today without the support of the ASD community,” says Abassi. “I will miss being part of such a tight-knit, diverse community where I had the freedom to explore my passions and make an impact in my own way.”