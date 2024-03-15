ALLEN Overseas, a renowned name in the field of education in the Middle East, has delivered remarkable results for its students, along with producing the topper outside India, Yatharth Shah, in the JEE Main 2024 (Session 1). With an unwavering commitment to excellence, ALLEN Overseas continues to nurture bright minds and propel them towards academic success.

In the recently declared results, students of ALLEN Overseas have once again demonstrated their exceptional capabilities, with eight overseas candidates securing a percentile of 99 and above. As these high-achieving individuals gear up for the rigorous challenge of JEE Advanced 2024 and secure coveted seats in IITs, another group of 62 overseas students, with percentiles ranging from 90 and above, are diligently preparing for JEE Main 2024 Session 2.

Image Credit: Supplied

ALLEN Overseas recognises the significance of the upcoming Session 2 for students aiming to enhance their scores to secure admission to esteemed National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Leveraging the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf (CIWG) schemes by the Ministry of Education, these aspiring individuals have a promising opportunity to secure seats in prestigious institutions.

Under the DASA and CIWG schemes, NRI students have a remarkable advantage, securing coveted spots in top colleges despite the fierce competition. For example in 2023 at NIT Trichy (the top-ranked NIT), the Closing Rank for Computer Science Engineering (CSE) Branch for Indian students was 5,164, compared to 33,194 for NRI students, signalling an unparalleled opportunity for Middle East-based students.

As per the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023, students achieving 99 percentile and above were eligible to choose any branch from any NIT, ensuring a broad spectrum of opportunities. Those attaining 95 percentile or more had diverse options across all NITs, excluding CSE at NIT Trichy and NIT Surathkal. Additionally, students attaining a percentile of 90 or above could secure admission in the core branches of the top three NITs or opt for any branch in other NITs.

ALLEN Overseas addresses the unique academic needs of Middle Eastern students, eliminating the need to return to India for competitive exam preparation. The institute has strategically devised comprehensive guidance and preparation programmes for competitive exams like JEE and NEET (UG), ensuring Middle East scholars are well equipped without geographical constraints.

Parents express heartfelt gratitude to ALLEN Overseas for its role in transforming their children, irrespective of their prior academic performance. The institute's legacy of producing consistent toppers stands as a testament to its dedication to quality education.

With its world-class faculty team, ALLEN Overseas focuses on JEE, NEET (UG), Olympiads, and board exams. The institute's proactive approach to admissions for the Session 2024-25, starting on April 2, has garnered an overwhelming response from students and parents. With the school examinations drawing to a close, students are also lining up for the ALLEN Scholarship Admission Test (ASAT), which offers up to 50 per cent scholarships for classroom courses, enhancing accessibility to quality education.

As ALLEN Overseas celebrates its JEE Main 2024 (Session 1) achievers, it eagerly anticipates welcoming the next cohort of bright minds from the Middle East. The institute invites interested students to experience its academic ecosystem through demo classes at ALLEN centres. Click here to learn more.