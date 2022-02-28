In 2019, more than 5.6 million students travelled around the world to expand their horizons and get the best education possible, wherever it may be. The Covid-19 pandemic brought almost all of that to a standstill, forcing many students and families to put their education plans on hold.

Now as the world begins to open back up, students once again have the freedom to study abroad. In stark contrast to the past two years, there are now thousands of options to explore. But with high quality institutions at home and the whole world at their feet, how do students choose the right university for them?

Build the employable you at one of the world’s best universities

From Australia to the US, BMI’s UAE Global Education Fair is bringing more than 80 of the world’s top institutions to Dubai and Abu Dhabi on March 5-7.

Dreaming of famous schools such as Cambridge University, King’s College London or Trinity College Dublin? Speak to them in person at the UAE Global Education Fair.

Aspiring doctors can meet face to face with the Royal College of Surgeons or St George's University meanwhile, future hospitality students can talk to specialised colleges such as Glion & Les Roches, ranked 4th best in the world.

Prefer to study engineering, computer science, tech or maths? Talk to some of the top institutions of applied sciences and technology in Canada, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands. Well-ranked universities and business schools will also be attending from France, the UK, India, and Malaysia.

And for students who want to stay closer to home yet still benefit from an international curriculum, the UAE Global Education Fair will also feature several of the best universities and colleges in the Emirates. These exhibiting institutions have been carefully selected for their global outlook and partnerships, enabling students to enrol and study locally while earning an internationally recognised degree designed to prepare graduates for the global economy.

A schedule of daily seminars can be found on the website, along with the full list of participating countries and institutions.

The UAE Global Education Fair brings the whole world to the Gulf, giving students an incredible opportunity to get their education plans back on track. Students and their families can attend for free and the fair will follow strict Covid-safe policies that not only meet but exceed local and national government regulations.

Save the date for UAE Global Education Fairs Dubai

Date: March 5-6

Time: 4pm to 7.30pm

Venue: Crowne Plaza Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road by Emirates Towers Metro Station



Abu Dhabi

Date: March 7

Time: 4pm to 7.30pm

Venue: Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan Hotel, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, corner Rabdan Street



Education is a big investment. Get help face to face.

“Searching online will only get you so far,” says Samir Zaveri, President and CEO of BMI and expert on international student mobility. “In the 35 years that we’ve been running global education fairs, there’s one thing that stands out: the ability to have a face-to-face conversation with someone from an institution – whether it’s a professor, admissions professional, student or alumni – makes all the difference. When you meet someone in person, you get an instant impression of the kind of people a university attracts. That’s what makes an education fair such a valuable experience.”

Preparing for university? Start here

As students explore their education options, there is one key difference for those who plan to apply this year: competition. Due to the global trend of students delaying study abroad dreams during the pandemic, institutions are seeing double or even triple the number of applications. The overwhelming demand from students and limited seats means that getting a place at a top choice university won’t be easy.

Therefore, institutions in the Gulf and abroad are advising students to start the application process early and make the most of opportunities to connect face to face with them at events such as the UAE Global Education Fair.

In addition to holding conversations, students and their families can also attend a seminar programme during the event, which covers all the essential information needed when getting ready to study overseas. University representatives and government experts will share tips on the application process, key deadlines, visas, exam requirements, tuition fees and finance options. Additional sessions will give students a taste of what it’s like to live or work abroad by covering topics such as housing, campus life, and choosing a career path.