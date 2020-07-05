Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced the completion of 90 per cent of the construction work at the new Al Ain campus. Set on spectacularly landscaped grounds, in Al Ain’s Asharej district, the new campus is set to be delivered by the third quarter of 2020 and meets One-Pearl Estidama requirements for design and operational sustainability.

More than 350 labourers have been involved in the development of the new campus, with all construction work following stringent health and safety standards set by Abu Dhabi Civil Defence in 2018. In total, the development of the new campus took one million hours of construction work.

“We are excited to mark a rapid construction milestone for the new Al Ain campus thanks to the great dedication and contribution of all teams working on the ground," says Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi University. "The new campus will further drive ADU’s mission of providing our students with transformative world-class education, enriched by innovative and internationally accredited programmes, applied research, and impactful industry and community engagement.

“The new campus will expand student numbers and offer them a well-rounded educational environment that keeps pace with the fast-evolving era we live in. ADU is a leading UAE institution, constantly recognised internationally for the quality of our education and research, and ranks the 27th best university in the Arab world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. The new Al Ain campus will offer Abu Dhabi University’s full portfolio of nationally and internationally accredited programmes, a state-of the-art laboratory infrastructure and student facilities that are unrivalled in the UAE.”