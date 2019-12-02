Expo 2020 Vision is creating a new culture of learning within schools and universities in the UAE Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Maryssa O’Connor, Principal/CEO, GEMS Wellington International School

We began our partnership with the Expo Educators Team in 2017 and are now in our third academic year of an Expo-rich curriculum. We use the three Expo themes as a stimulus, the students’ progress through their learning objectives, relating them to the real-world context of each theme. For example, the theme of mobility can be interpreted differently according to the subject — in geography lessons, it may relate to exploring environmental mobility and in computer science, how the mobility of information has changed our world.

Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah

Expo 2020 is an opportunity to demonstrate the key role we play in the country’s social and economic development. We are delighted that two design proposals for shade structures by AUS students have been selected in a competition run by the Politecnico de Milano of Italy. These structures are under fabrication and will be on display at Expo 2020. We are also exploring opportunities for AUS students to design visitor journeys through the Expo’s art and design features, and possibly have our faculty deliver masterclasses as part of Expo programming. Many AUS alumni have been involved with initiatives and projects related to Expo 2020.

Brendon Fulton, Executive Principal, Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park

We have committed to at least three visits to the live Expo for all of our students. Within schools, we embrace the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, and the three sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability as learning contexts. Our students are exploring and creating inventions that could have an impact on these three areas in the future. For example, in humanities, students are exploring the issue of sustainability to understand the impact that humans are having on the earth and using this learning, combined with other learning areas, to develop future ideas on a sustainable lifestyle.

Nasreen Vawda, Expo 2020 School Project Leader, Al Ansar International School

We’ve hosted parades and designed and created an Expo 2020 clock to highlight our participation at the UAE’s most anticipated event. Students are also actively involved in Expo Young Innovators programme. Integrating the wealth of expo learning resources into the curricula, we’ve emphasised the values of tolerance, innovation and entrepreneurship in our lives. We were selected to speak at the Expo Next Gen World Majlis, plant a ghaf tree as a tribute to Salama, and perform in Al Wasl Plaza with Expo Young Stars. Students are our future and we are looking at creating a lasting legacy for them.

Tim Richardson, Principal, Raffles International School

We have developed Expo 2020 areas in the school. They include a fun Expo 2020 booth to welcome families in the school reception area. Also, an Expo 2020 corridor is designed around the theme of the ghaf tree, where students can write their innovative ideas for sustainability on its leaves. Through our Bug Bytes Bus, a one-of-its-kind, purpose-built classroom on wheels, we offer age-appropriate tech education to young learners. Our nursery students will get to play with the Expo 2020 mascots via augmented reality.

Dr Muthanna Ghani Abdul Razzaq, President, American University in the Emirates

The university has hosted several events in which students have volunteered to be part of Expo 2020, and several classes are gearing their final projects towards themes that tie into the concept of Expo 2020. - Dr Muthanna Ghani Abdul Razzaq, President, American University in the Emirates

Expo 2020 inspires our faculty, staff and students to push the frontiers of their dreams, finding unity in their diversity and encouraging an environment of innovation and sustainability. The university has hosted several events in which students have volunteered to be part of Expo 2020, and several classes are gearing their final projects towards themes that tie into the concept of Expo 2020. Our Innovation Lab also brings together youth and ideas from around the region to create innovative solutions for the future. The International Majlis of Women is another platform that connects young women from around the globe to share research, leadership and mentorship experiences with a vision for the future.

Steve McLuckie, Executive Principal, Australian International School

We have also committed to ensuring our students will have the advantage of participating in all four bespoke journeys when they visit the site. - Steve McLuckie, Executive Principal, Australian International School