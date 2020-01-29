Here are our top picks to help you start their education journey

Investing in high-quality early years education can reap long-term returns Image Credit: Shutterstock

British Orchard Nursery

British Orchard Nursery Image Credit: Supplied

This is the most decorated nursery chain in the GCC, with more than 30 international and national quality awards. Currently, British Orchard Nursery (BON) has 25 branches across the UAE and the UK.

USP BON has a full-fledged curriculum for English, Arabic, Islamic and French studies, along with various extracurricular activities such as football, music, zumba and yoga. It has created the GymJuniorz programme to support children’s physical development and it is designed to improve their strength, flexibility, speed, balance, coordination and body awareness. In addition, children also learn social skills, communication, listening, self-confidence and teamwork.

Fees Starting from Dh9,500 to Dh12,050 per term

Britishorchardnursery.com

Kids World Nursery

Kids World Nursery Image Credit: Supplied

Started in 2004, Kids World is a network of Montessori nurseries that supports its children, teachers and parents. Guided by the Montessori philosophy, the nurseries provide children with an environment of freedom with boundaries and opportunities to create.

USP “We believe that it is the responsibility of educators to ensure that in addition to the basic teachings of education, we must mould our children to be better and more empathetic people of tomorrow,” says Lovita Khan, Founder, Kids World. “Hence in September 2017, we introduced a new inter-generational learning and empathy curriculum that includes activity trips to the local elderly centre, caring for the environment, sharing with the wider community, composting, recycling, hydroponics and educational classes on the world.”

Fees From Dh1,250 per month in Sharjah; Dh1,500 per month at Dubai International City; Dh2,150 at Jumeirah Village Circle

Kidsworlduae.com

Blossom by Babilou Education

Blossom by Babilou Education Image Credit: Supplied

Founded in France by the Carle family, Babilou is Europe’s leading childcare provider. In 2015, Babilou ventured into the UAE launching its first nursery. In 2017, Babilou family acquired the Blossom nurseries chain. Blossom by Babilou nurseries are founded on the Triple P — people, planet, prosperity — approach, offering children a pathway to enjoy an enriched developmental journey through a modern British curriculum. The award-winning nurseries group has 11 conveniently located branches in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi.

USP Babilou Family Middle East is an expert when it comes to early years education. The nursery’s fully equipped, purpose-built baby suites make it the number one choice for working mothers and provide a home-away-from-home feel for all families.

Its experts understand that today’s modern world is overstimulating for young children’s brain. This doesn’t only prohibit the child’s mind to rest but may cause behaviour changes in the form of hyperactivity or aggression. For this reason, its nurseries offer an enabling learning environment following a modern British curriculum with a blend of early years’ education theorists such as Maria Montessori and Reggio Emilia. A pure, natural environment with limited amount of visual distraction provides children with the opportunity to create their own environment, with their own products of art and visual work.

Blossom promotes cultural diversity, which is reflected in its multicultural pool of staff and children. Its language programme stimulates cognitive brain development preparing children to process bilingual learning. The nursery offers Arabic and French as foreign languages for early years education. Since the nursery follows a modernised EYFS framework, it ensures that language and academic education includes music integration as per the Musical Development Matters programme. Its own in-house kitchen inspires an atmosphere of healthy eating for each child who attends its centres. The kitchen produces only the highest-quality meals and snacks to ensure their five meals-a-day is delivered.

Fees Dh25,830 - Dh48,675

Theblossomnursery.com

Jebel Ali Village Nursery

Following the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, Jebel Ali Village Nursery Group allows children to learn in a fun and stimulating environment. The EYFS supports seven areas of learning, which are balanced and interconnected, providing equal opportunities for your child to flourish.

Jebel Ali Village Nursery Image Credit: Supplied

USP Its staff are fully trained and qualified to the best standards. They are dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable and fun environment for each and every child.

Fees Dh7,000 per term

Javn.ae

Chubby Cheeks Nursery

Chubby Cheeks Nursery Image Credit: Supplied

Chubby Cheeks Nursery is an award-winning British curriculum nursery with ten branches in the UAE offering outstanding education and childcare. The nursery is known for its warm, friendly and qualified staff, excellent facilities and healthy, safe and secure environment. The nursery accepts children from the age of 45 days to four years.

USP It has over 20 big-school affiliations, prestigious government partnerships, qualified and experienced staff, a state-of-the-art facility and stimulating learning environment.

Fees From Dh18,000-Dh27,000 annually

Ccn.ae

Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten

Masterminds Nursery & Kindergarten Image Credit: Supplied

This combines a mother’s traditional wisdom with 60 years of leading-edge research in child development by Nobel Prize winners to nurture intellectual, physical and social excellence in children 15 months to 6 years old through joyous learning. The Masterminds programmes include English, Arabic and French language immersion; violin, gymnastics, ball sports and swimming lessons; as well as enrichment programmes that will ensure all children can read fluently, do maths and have exceptional knowledge, physical and social awareness, by the age of six.

USP Personalised attention with learning groups of three to six children; daily English, Arabic and French languages; daily sports, including swimming, gymnastics, ball skills; integrated music and Suzuki violin lessons; integrated nutritious meals and class teams of five to six highly trained, specialist teachers.

Fees Dh17,450 per term

Masterminds.ae

American School of Dubai

American School of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The early learning programme at the American School of Dubai has a student-centred approach with a focus on inquiry-based learning. In its Reggio Emilia-inspired, play-based environment, children have authentic opportunities to work, play, socialise, negotiate with others, and make sense of their world.

USP Its new Pre-K programme allows entry for three-year-old learners into an active K-12 community and to benefit from connections to older learners, world-class facilities in a 23-acre campus and extracurriculars.

Fees Dh56,000 per year

Asdubai.org

Yellow Brick Road Nursery

Yellow Brick Road Nursery Image Credit: Supplied

It was established in 2001 by Bernadette King-Turner to offer quality early years care and education. Following the Reggio Emilia-inspired British National Curriculum and staffed with professionally qualified early years’ practitioners, the nursery has maintained the highest standards of quality care for babies from 45 days to young FS1 children up to four years.

USP It offers trusted and affordable professional early years care and education for babies and young children.

Fees Dh10,450 for five days a week from 7am until 2pm

YellowBrickRoadNursery.com; CrystalValleyNursery.com

Safa Early Learning Centre

Safa Early Learning Centre Image Credit: Supplied

Established in 1979, Safa Early Learning Centre is one of the leading early childhood education providers in Dubai with more than 40 years of experience. It has established an outstanding educational programme based on the EYFS.

USP The teaching of the culture and tradition of the UAE is part of its unique programme. Safa ELC has built strong relationships with its parents and has formed a family-orientated centre.

Fees From Dh9,000 per term