A good education has immense long-term benefits and the UAE Global Education Fairs are here to ensure students choose the right path.

1. An enriching experience

Studying at an international school or university – in the UAE or overseas- is an enriching experience that helps young people attain the best degrees and qualifications. It also improves students’ employability in the global marketplace.

2. Stronger social skills

Research has shown that students who experience life in another country tend to mature earlier and have stronger social skills, as well as more confidence than those without international exposure.

3. Exposure to new cultures

Many students realise that while employers value international experience, the value of seeing the world, exploring oneself and becoming enveloped in a new culture or language cannot be understated.

How to find the right university

With such a large number of countries and universities offering courses, choosing where to go can be very difficult. One of the best places to start is by visiting an international education fair and one of the most important fairs in the world will be in the UAE shortly.

The UAE Global Education Fairs, organised by BMI, provide students with all the necessary tools to take the first important step towards realising the goal of studying abroad. More than 100 international institutions from over 20 countries will be represented including groups from the UK, USA, Europe, Ireland, Malaysia, India as well as top institutions from the UAE.

The events will take place in Dubai on March 6-7 and Abu Dhabi on March 8. During the events, visitors can talk directly with directors, representatives and teachers from institutions around the world and find answers to any questions they have before making their dream of studying abroad a reality.

Seminars show you the way

In addition, students and parents can participate in a series of free expert seminars that take place throughout the day. These cover everything from how to choose a course for you, education system and application procedures, and tips for making you stand out. Experts from prestigious organisations such as Education USA, Education Malaysia and Education Ireland deliver these seminars.

Entrance to the Global Education Fairs is free. The Dubai event takes place at Crowne Plaza Dubai on Shaikh Zayed Road from 4pm-7.30pm on March 6-7 while the Abu Dhabi fair will be held at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort from 4pm-7.30pm on March 8.