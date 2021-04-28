Here's our pick of some of the top institutions for pursuing higher studies in the UAE

Abu Dhabi University

Top courses on offer

For the Fall semester, Abu Dhabi University is offering students the opportunity to join an expanded portfolio of more than 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes within ADU’s five colleges — Engineering, Business, Health Sciences, Arts and Sciences, and Law, offered across the University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

New courses

● BSc in Computer Engineering (ABET Accredited) — Concentration in Artificial Intelligence

● BSc in Mechanical Engineering (ABET Accredited) — Concentration in Industrial Mechatornics

● BSc in Mechanical Engineering (ABET Accredited) — Concentration in Metallurgy

Internship opportunities

Abu Dhabi University’s Internship programme provides students with the opportunity to apply their academic knowledge with practical work experience. Among a variety of programmes, ADU offers students internship opportunities in different fields in close collaboration with the industry ensuring students get the most relevant internship experience.

Admission deadline

August 30

Contact details

Adu.ac.ae; Admissions@adu.ac.ae; 600 550003

Ajman University (AU)

Top courses on offer

AU has 22 undergraduate and 14 graduate programmes across engineering, medical, humanities, business, law and health sciences to choose from.

Tuition fees and scholarships

Tuition fees at AU depends on the number of credit hours in each programme. AU is offering significant discounts this year to tide over the pandemic.

For scholarships and financial aid, visit the website.

Admission deadline

August

Contact details

Ajman.ac.ae; 06 748 2222

BITS Pilani Dubai

Top courses on offer

● BE Biotechnology

● BE Chemical Engineering

● BE Civil Engineering

● BE Computer Science

● BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering

● BE Electronics and Communication Engineering

● BE Mechanical Engineering

New course

● ME Electrical with specialisation in Power Systems and Drives

Tuition fees and scholarships

Dh23,500 per semester; up to 75 per cent scholarship is available on tuition and other fees.

Admission deadline

July 12; programme commences on September 5.

Contact details

Bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai; admission@dubai.bits-pilani.ac.in; 04 2753700

Canadian University Dubai

Top courses on offer

● Architecture

● Business

● Communication

● Engineering

● Health Sciences

● Social Sciences

New Courses

● Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security

● Bachelor of Science in Software Design

● Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Tuition fees and scholarships

Summer intake: 20 per cent Covid-19 financial relief offer is available.

September intake: 20 per cent Study Scholarship (Undergraduate and Graduate); Academic Excellence Scholarship (Undergraduate); Sports Scholarship (Undergraduate); Financial Hardship Scholarship (Undergraduate); Special Needs Scholarship (Undergraduate) and Special Talent Scholarship (Undergraduate)

Admission deadline

Summer: Classes start on May 9

Fall: Classes start on August 29

Contact details

Cud.ac.ae; apply@cud.ac.ae; 04 321 9090

Curtin University Dubai

Top courses on offer

Business, IT, Engineering and Humanities

New course

Postgraduate certificate in Digital Marketing

Tuition fees and scholarships

Dh170,000 — Dh245,000 for complete undergraduate programmes and Dh89,000 — Dh115,500 for complete postgraduate programmes. Scholarships, bursaries, and financial aid are available. The university currently has a number of bursaries and community awards for students impacted by the pandemic.

Admission deadline

Ongoing

Contact details

Curtindubai.ac.ae; 04 2452500

Gulf Medical University (GMU)

Top courses on offer

Medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy and various other graduate programmes.

New courses

● Dual PhD programme in Precision Medicine

● Master of Science in Drug Discovery and Development (MDD)

Tuition fees and scholarships

Merit-based discounts are available for GMU programmes

Admission deadline

Applications and admission process are open from November 15; application acceptance and interview start from January 15, 2021; applications close on August 15.

Contact details

06 743 1333; admissions@gmu.ac.ae; Gmu.ac.ae

Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Top courses on offer

● BSc (Hons) Psychology

● BSc (Hons) Computer Science

● BSc (Hons) Artificial Intelligence

● BBA (Hons) Bachelor of Business Administration

● BA (Hons) Architecture

● Foundation programme — This programme is designed to provide students with a pathway into an undergraduate degree in Engineering or Computing at the Dubai campus.

New courses

● BA (Hons) Fashion Branding and Promotion

● BA (Hons) Communication Design

● MSc Global Sustainability Engineering

Tuition fees and scholarships

Visit the website for details on tuition fees and scholarships. Heriot-Watt is also running a Ramadan scholarship promotion wherein a discount of Dh8,000 will be awarded to any student applying and paying tuition fee deposit by May 15 for the September 2021 intake.

Admission deadline

The university has a rolling year-round admissions process and some of its courses have up to three entries a year: January, April and September.

Contact details

Hw.ac.uk/dubai; Dubaienquiries@hw.ac.uk; 052 213 9432

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai

Top courses on offer

● BTech (day and evening)

● BBA / BCom / BCom with ACCA

● BA Humanities

● BArch

● BA Media and Communication

● BSc (Biotechnology, Food and Nutrition)

Tuition fees and scholarships

From Dh24,000 — Dh46,000 per annum. Scholarships of up to 50 per cent is offered to students based on their merit. MAHE Dubai also offers a Girl Child Scholarship of 100 per cent in partnership with the Embassy of India, UAE.

Admission deadline

Admissions are open for all programmes and students are recommended to block their seats at the earliest.

Contact details

Manipaldubai.com; 04 429 0888; admissions@manipaldubai.com

Middlesex University Dubai (MDX)

Top courses

The BSc Psychology degree at MDX offers five learning pathways, with specialisms including Criminology and Marketing.

Its LLB degree also features a variety of specialisms and is the only face-to-face UK-accredited programme offered in the UAE.

Reflecting industry trends, MDX’s MSc courses in Data Science and Robotics are attracting strong interest. All business and finance degrees offered by its Business School remain popular.

New courses

The university is introducing a BEng degree in Electrical Engineering and MSc in Cybersecurity and Pen Testing from September.

Tuition fees

● International Foundation Programme: Dh43,400

● Undergraduate programmes: Dh55,700 per academic year

● Postgraduate programmes from Dh60,000 up to Dh107,600

Scholarships on offer include:

● All High School Students: 15 per cent Academic Scholarship

● Undergraduate Academic Excellence Scholarship: From 25 — 50 per cent

● Postgraduate professional study grant: Up to 25 per cent

Contact details

04 367 8100; 054 444 1260 (WhatsApp); admissions@mdx.ac.ae; Mdx.ac.ae

RIT Dubai

Top courses

● Computing and Information Technologies

● Computing Security

● Mechanical Engineering

● Electrical Engineering

● International Business

● Master in Data Analytics

New courses

● Master of Computing Security

● Master of Future Foresight and Planning

Tuition fees and scholarships

Bachelor’s: Dh62,000; Masters: Dh106,000-130,000. Up to 50 per cent scholarships offered. Types of scholarships: academic, extracurricular achievement, athletic, executive, corporate, and Global Tigers.

Admission deadline

RIT Dubai is currently accepting applications for Fall 2021

Contact details

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

Top courses

● Part-time Manchester Global MBA

● Kelley-Manchester Global Part-time MBA

● Part-time MSc. Real Estate

● Part-time MSc. Financial Management

● Part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice

Modes of education available

Blended Learning — Online classes plus face-to-face workshops.

Bursaries and corporate discounts

Available

Admission deadline

June

Contact details

University of Sharjah

Top programmes

● Medical degrees: medicine, dental medicine, health science, pharmacy

● Engineering degrees

● Computer science degree

● Business administration degrees

● Law

New programmes

● Chemical and Water Desalination Engineering

● Petroleum Geosciences and Remote Sensing

● Early Childhood

Admission deadline

Early admission period for undergraduate programmes is open for the fall semester from May 16 to June 16, followed by regular admission period.

Regular admission period for graduate programme is open for the fall semester and will close on June 30.

Tuition fees and discounts

Visit the website for tuition fees and discounts for all programmes.

Contact details

Sharjah.ac.ae; 06 5585000; 06 00522251

Westford University College

Top courses on offer

● BA (Hons) in Business with International Business

● BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology

● BA (Hons) in Sports Management

● BSc (Hons) in Computing

● BA (Hons) in Media Culture and Communication

● MBA – Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK

● MBA – UCAM, Spain - Specialisations

New courses

● BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology

● BSc (Hons) in Business Psychology in Human Resource Management

● BA (Hons) in Sports Management

● BSc. (Hons) in Fashion

● BSc. (Hons) in Computing

● BA (Hons) in Media Culture and Communication

Tuition fees and scholarships

Scholarships up to 80 per cent are available.

Admission deadline

Westford has a rolling intake system. Students can enroll at any point of time.

Contact details