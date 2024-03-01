With one of the best interest rates on current and savings accounts in the UAE, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) is offering customers a serious incentive to save. New deposits in a savings or current account from March 1 to May 31 will now earn you an industry-leading rate of 6.8 per cent a year for three months. Additionally, your name goes into a raffle draw where you stand a chance to win the grand prize of Dh1 million. You could also be one of 15 lucky winners who will each win a Dh2,000 shopping voucher.

Worried that you may be left out because you are not a CBD customer? Don’t fret. You can easily open a savings or current account with the bank using the CBD Mobile App , the top-rated banking app in the UAE. In a matter of minutes, your account will be set up and you will have access to special perks, including more than 500 offers on dining, entertainment and travel, and two free money transfers a month.

Image Credit: Supplied

To be a part of this exciting new promotion, text WIN to 4266 from your registered mobile number. If you are an individual customer, you need to deposit a minimum average of Dh50,000 as new funds during the promotion period in order to earn the interest rate. For SMEs, the minimum average deposit is Dh150,000 over the promotional period. All deposits must be retained until July 31 when the interest will be calculated on the average balance of new funds from March 1-May 31 and disbursed on or before August 15. Since the promotion starts on March 1, the balance in your account on February 29 is considered the base balance and you will have to maintain that too in order to earn interest on the new funds.

An average new balance of Dh50,000 in the account will entitle customers to one entry into the raffle draw, while new funds of Dh150,000 will entitle SMEs to one entry into the draw. The draw will take place on or before August 15 under the supervision of Dubai Economy and Tourism.

“CBD has always endeavoured to provide the best savings solutions for our customers’ evolving aspirations,” says Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD.

Image Credit: Supplied

“Hence, it gives me great pleasure to announce our latest and one-of-a-kind savings promotion, which will not only offer exceptional earnings to our customers but also provide them with an opportunity to win a mega cash prize and realise their dreams.”