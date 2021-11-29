Award aims to boost labour welfare and make Dubai the best city to live and work in

(L to R) Sinan Al Naboodah, managing director of Al Naboodah Group; Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Ismail, secretary-general of Taqdeer Award; Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and chairman of Taqdeer Award; and Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

Dubai: Honouring workers and companies for their excellence, organisers of Dubai’s Taqdeer Award announced on Monday they are now accepting nominations for the fifth edition of the award for the year 2022.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Taqdeer Award was created “to recognise and reward excellence in labour relations as well as to strengthen Dubai’s position as home to the most progressive employers in the Middle East”.

The award will also enable companies to understand their strengths and improve labour welfare practices.

Taqdeer Award will start receiving applications from companies that employ at least 50 workers, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and chairman of Taqdeer Award, announced during a press briefing at Expo 2020 Dubai media centre on Monday.

Joining bin Suroor at the press conference were Sinan Al Naboodah, managing director of Al Naboodah Group; Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Ismail, secretary-general of Taqdeer Award; and Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ismail said applications will continue to be received until April 2022, when evaluators will start the screening process.

Best employment practices

According to Taqdeer website, “participating companies must provide examples of their best employment practices and comprehensive use of global benchmarks including labour policies, facilities and infrastructure, health and safety, labour security, recruitment and wages, justice and transparency, communication and feedback, creativity and innovation, administration, labour perceptions and key performance indicators”.

Participating companies are awarded a rating ranging from 1 to 5 stars, based on a number of points they receive in a review and evaluation of their entry by an independent judging committee.

Winners of 4 and 5-star ratings will receive certificates; given priority in government projects and honoured during a special ceremony. As well as getting the award, top ratings will give companies a distinct competitive advantage with regards to international opportunities. These incentives will help inspire excellence in labour relations and encourage companies to place the welfare of their workforce as one of the pillars of their business philosophy.