Dubai: In response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to observe the UAE Flag Day on November 3, the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, celebrated the occasion at the "Flag Garden".

Organised by Brand Dubai at Kite Beach in Jumeirah, the ninth edition of "Flag Garden" celebrates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's accession to office as President of the UAE.

The park includes 4,000 flags that collectively form the image of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, to celebrate the leader of the UAE's march, and to confirm the alignment of its people behind this blessed march. Image Credit: WAM

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of GDMO, said, "The Flag Garden has become a landmark event organised annually to mark the UAE Flag Day, attracting huge interest from visitors and residents across the UAE who want to participate in the national occasion and celebrate the country's achievements.

"This year, the garden pays tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a visionary leader who is steering the country's journey of development and prosperity and has played an instrumental role in making the UAE one of the world's most advanced nations.

"Organising this creative annual initiative is aligned with our efforts to highlight Dubai's unique identity and aspirations and celebrate the contributions of iconic national leaders," she said.

Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of DMI, commented, "The UAE Flag Day is a national occasion that reaffirms a sense of belonging and loyalty to the country and its leadership. The flag reminds us of the role our leaders have played in making the UAE a leading nation on the global stage. On the occasion of the UAE Flag Day, we renew our commitment to serving the nation and supporting its development journey so that the UAE continues to be at the forefront of nations shaping the future."