The Dubai Deep Tunnel Storm Water System is the first project of its kind in the Middle East that aims to collect and convey groundwater and stormwater runoff, and then store it and direct it to the sea. The project is critical to face the future challenges coming from rains over the next 100 years. The project has a capacity of 110 m3 per minute (6600 tonne per minute), which is double the flow of the Thames River in London. The Dubai Deep Tunnel Storm Water System will drain 40 per cent of the entire area of the city. It will serve the whole of Dubai South, which is home to Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport and the EXPO 2020.