Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai announced the launch of a new initiative on Tuesday that seeks to ease the quarantine experience for children during and after their recovery from COVID-19.

The family oriented initaitve is aligned with Dubai’s vision to engender a strong community and seeks to mitigate the psychological impact of the quarantine on both families and children and create memorable moments for them during this period. The initiative aims to empower society by transforming the mandatory quarantine period into a positive experience for families and children.

Home screening for COVID-19 for families

The programme includes several family services designed to reduce practical challenges and boost mental health while also providing the highest standards of medical care. The family services include home screening, family-friendly quarantine facilities and recreational activities.

Ahmad Abdul Karim Julfar, Director General of the CDA, Dubai, said, “The global pandemic has impacted people of all ages. However, children are the most vulnerable since they are unable to comprehend the reasons for their isolation. Changes in their lives can affect their mental health and cause them to develop anxieties. It is crucial to provide them with psychological care and keep them active and positive by involving them in fun activities.

“The initiative we launched helps defuse the anxiety and psychological stress children face, especially those who are infected with COVID-19. We believe psychological therapy is equally important during their treatment so that they can overcome any negative feelings,” Julfar added.

Constructive steps of the initiative

As part of the home-screening services, medical personnel are sent to the homes of families to conduct COVID-19 testing, reducing the need to visit clinics and healthcare facilities.

If a family tests positive for the virus, arrangements are in place to ensure they have a comfortable stay during their isolation period and are able to receive the best healthcare. For asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with mild symptoms, Dubai offers quarantine alternatives in hotels and buildings that provide a family-friendly atmosphere and services to ensure their comfort. These facilities help create a pleasant experience for families and enable children to access remote-learning during the 14-day quarantine period.

As part of CDA’s keenness to keep the children’s spirits high, activities to celebrate personal occasions and birthdays at the quarantine facilities and distributes toys and gifts to them are organised.