Dubai: Over 300 members of the Dawoodi Bohra Community in Dubai held street clean-up operations along Naif Road in Deira and Baghdad Street in Al Nadha on Friday morning. The community have been carrying out at least two clean up drives a year for the past 11 years in line with Dubai Municipality’s Clean Up the World campaign. Shabbir Abbas, managing board member of the Bohra community in Dubai said they hoped to encourage others to care for the environment around them.